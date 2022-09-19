9 dead and more than 50 injured left by a road accident due to intense rains in Costa Rica

9 dead and more than 50 injured left by a road accident in Costa Rica

The fall of a bus and two other vehicles to a cliff pushed by a landslide caused by the rains left at least nine dead y fifty wounded in Costa Ricalifeguards and hospital services reported this Sunday.

The coordinator of the Costa Rican Red CrossAndrés Álvarez, said on Twitter that nine people died in the accident that occurred late Saturday afternoon in a mountain pass called The Sinking in Cambroneroprovince of Alajuela, about 80 km west of the capital.

According to a list of the Judicial Investigation Organism, published by the press, the fatalities are tthree women between 51 and 61 years old, and six men between 21 and 66. The Red Cross noted that four people are missing.

The Costa Rican Social Security Fund said that about fifty injured people were treated in various health centers near the scene of the tragedy where rescuers, firefighters and other aid services began the rescue tasks on Saturday night.

A bus and two other vehicles were swept off a cliff by heavy rains.

The Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chavez, declared three days of national mourning because of the tragedy in Cambronero. In addition, he canceled his trip to participate in the UN General Assembly in New York due to emergencies due to downpours in the country.

“I feel the obligation to stay to attend to the emergency, seeking sufficient actions and resources to attend to the enormous material and human damage, including accompanying the families of the nine compatriots who unfortunately lost their lives in the Cambronero accident,” he said.

On the bus, which fell into the ravine 75 meters deep, about 47 people were travelingtold the newspaper The nation the manager of the owner company, Germán Alfaro. The group had left San José, the capital of the country, heading for the province of Guanacaste (northwest).

Images released by the relief bodies showed the landslide and the bus at the bottom of the precipice of this mountainous area, affected by the rainy season that hits Costa Rica and the rest of Central America.

During the rescue tasks, a unit of dogs trained to locate victims was deployed.

Firefighters and the Red Cross participated in the rescue operations

“They have abandoned us for years,” complained Gilber Martínez, a resident of the town, in statements to the newscast of the Canal 7 of the television on the conditions of this highway crossing where the residents denounced the absence of containment railings or road signs.

“These types of situations are unpredictable. They are not the fault of the government, they are not the fault of the bus company. It is a situation that we cannot predict”, justified the Minister of Public Works and Transportation, Luis Amador.

In March 2021, a report from the National Laboratory of Materials and Structural Models at the University of Costa Rica (LanammeUCR) warned that the route through Cambronero presented a high risk of subsidence or collapse at three points.

(With information from AFP)

