9 December K-Drama Premieres To End Your Year Right

Because the 12 months is coming to a detailed, some dramas are simply getting began! Keep secure indoors this vacation season and take a look at these new dramas premiering this month:

“Cheat on Me if You Can”

Solid: Jo Yeo Jeong, Go Joon, Kim Younger Dae, Yeonwoo, Tune Okay Sook, Jung Sang Hoon, Lee Se Na, Kim Ji Hoon, Hong Soo Hyun, Gong Sang Ah, Yoo Joon Hong, Lee Si Eon, Kim Ye Gained, and so forth.

Premiere Date: December 2

Broadcast Particulars: Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. KST on KBS2

“Cheat on Me If You Can” is a brand new comedy-mystery thriller about adults who stand up to all types of unhealthy habits. Jo Yeo Jeong will star as homicide thriller novelist Kang Yeo Joo, who spends all day pondering up other ways to kill folks, whereas Go Joon will play her husband Han Woo Sung, a divorce lawyer who has made a promise in writing together with his spouse that states, “When you cheat, you die.”

Start watching the drama:

Watch Now

“2020 KBS Drama Particular”

“A Jaunt” Solid: Son Sook, Jung Woong In, and so forth.

“Whereas You’re Away” Solid: Kim Bo Ra, Dong Ha, Hwang Bo Ra, Gong Yoo Rim, and so forth.

“Traces of Love” Solid: Lee Yoo Younger, Lee Sang Yeob, and so forth.

“One Evening” Solid: Kim Sung Cheol, and so forth.

Premiere Date: December 3

Broadcast Particulars: Thursdays at 10:40 p.m. KST on KBS2

For the tenth consecutive 12 months, KBS is broadcasting a set of brief dramas which can be one episode every. “2020 KBS Drama Particular” options 10 various tasks, with six of them that aired in November, and 4 extra airing in December.

“A Jaunt” attracts the friendship between an aged girl and middle-aged man as they mirror on household. “Whereas You’re Away” is a few couple that separated however finally ends up dwelling collectively. “Traces of Love” expresses lingering emotions of a romance that has ended. Lastly, “One Evening” is a black comedy drama a few man who unintentionally finally ends up with bag stuffed with 100 million gained (roughly $91,500).

Watch the dramas that aired in November:

Watch Now

“True Magnificence”

Solid: Moon Ga Younger, Cha Eun Woo, Hwang In Yeob, Park Yoo Na, Jang Hye Jin, Park Ho San, Kang Min Ah, Im Se Mi, Kim Min Ki, Jung Joon Ho, Park Hyun Jung, Oh Eui Sik, Lee Il Joon, Lee Sang Jin, and so forth.

Premiere Date: December 9

Broadcast Particulars: Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10:30 p.m. KST on tvN

Primarily based on the hit webtoon, the “True Magnificence” drama is a romantic comedy about Lim Ju Gyeong (Moon Ga Younger), who zealously makes use of make-up to cover her naked face and fight her insecurities about her appears to be like. After she meets Lee Su Ho (ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo), a well-liked scholar who has his personal emotional wounds, they share one another’s secrets and techniques and be taught to heal by love.

Watch a teaser:

Watch Now

“Hush”

(*9*)

Solid: Hwang Jung Min, YoonA, Son Byung Ho, Kim Gained Hae, Park Ho San, Lee Seung Joon, Yoo Solar, Kim Jae Chul, Kyung Soo Jin, Jung Joon Gained, Park Sung Il, and so forth.

Premiere Date: December 11

Broadcast Particulars: Fridays and Saturdays at 11 p.m. KST on JTBC

“Hush” is concerning the on a regular basis struggles and moral dilemmas of newspaper reporters. It’s going to painting their issues as ones that each one workplace staff take care of, quite than simply reporters. Hwang Jung Min is Han Joon Hyuk, a veteran reporter who misplaced his ardour for the work due to the cruel actuality of the business, whereas YoonA performs the spirited and daring intern reporter Lee Ji Soo. Take a look at teasers right here!

“Mr. Queen”

Solid: Shin Hye Solar, Kim Jung Hyun, Bae Jong Okay, Kim Tae Woo, Seol In Ah, Na In Woo, Kim In Kwon, Lee Jae Gained, Yoo Min Kyu, Jo Yeon Hee, Cha Chung Hwa, Youngjae (B.A.P), and so forth.

Premiere Date: December 12

Broadcast Particulars: Saturdays and Sundays at 9 p.m. KST on tvN

“Mr. Queen” is a brand new historic fantasy-comedy drama a few man from fashionable occasions whose soul will get trapped within the physique of a queen from the Joseon dynasty. Shin Hye Solar stars as Kim So Younger, the Joseon queen with the soul of Blue Home chef Jang Bong Hwan trapped inside her. Kim Jung Hyun performs King Cheoljong, who looks like a weak and ineffective ruler on the skin however is stronger and sharper than he seems.

Watch a teaser:

Watch Now

“Run On”

Solid: Im Siwan, Shin Se Kyung, Sooyoung, Kang Tae Oh, Park Younger Gyu, Cha Hwa Yeon, Lee Bong Ryun, Ryu Abel, Search engine optimisation Eun Kyung, Yun Je Wook, Choi Jae Hyun, Lee Jung Ha, and so forth.

Premiere Date: December 16

Broadcast Particulars: Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. KST on JTBC

“Run On” is about folks making an attempt to attach with one another in their very own languages after having lived in numerous worlds and at totally different paces. Im Siwan will star as Ki Solar Kyum, a former monitor and discipline athlete who retires after a life-changing occasion and turns into a sports activities agent, whereas Shin Se Kyung will star as Oh Mi Joo, an adventurous overseas movie translator. Watch a teaser right here!

“Secret Royal Inspector”

Solid: Kim Myung Soo, Kwon Nara, Lee Yi Kyung, Lee Tae Hwan, Jo Soo Min, Ahn Nae Sang, Son Byung Ho, Choi Jong Gained, Shin Ji Hoon, Jong Ho, Kang Yoon, Hwang Dong Joo, and so forth.

Premiere Date: December 21

Broadcast Particulars: Mondays and Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. KST on KBS2

“Secret Royal Inspector” (literal title) is a comic book thriller drama set within the Joseon dynasty. Kim Myung Soo stars as Sung Yi Kyum, a secret royal inspector who travels undercover to the provinces to uncover corruption. Kwon Nara is Hong Da In, a damo (a lady who works for a Joseon authorities workplace) who goes undercover as a gisaeng (a courtesan educated in music and the humanities). Lee Yi Kyung performs Park Choon Sam, Sung Yi Kyum’s servant and right-hand man. Watch a teaser right here!

“Lovestruck within the Metropolis”



Solid: Ji Chang Wook, Kim Ji Gained, Kim Min Seok, Han Ji Eun, Ryu Kyung Soo, So Ju Yeon, and so forth.

Premiere Date: December 22

Broadcast Particulars: Tuesdays and Fridays at 5 p.m. KST on Kakao TV

“Lovestruck within the Metropolis” is about the true romance of younger people who find themselves combating to outlive within the hectic metropolis and is being produced with a number of seasons in thoughts. Ji Chang Wook performs passionate architect Park Jae Gained who’s chasing after the “digicam thief” who stole his coronary heart one summer season night time a 12 months in the past. Kim Ji Gained performs freelance marketer Lee Eun Oh who impulsively adopts a secret alter ego named Yoon Solar Ah and finally ends up falling in love with Park Jae Gained. Watch a teaser right here!

“Marriage Lyrics, Divorce Composition”

Solid: Sung Hoon, Lee Tae Gon, Park Joo Mi, Lee Ga Ryung, Lee Min Younger, Jun Soo Kyung, Jeon No Min, Jeon Hye Gained, and so forth.

Premiere Date: December

Broadcast Particulars: TV Chosun

“Marriage Lyrics, Divorce Composition” (literal title) will inform the tales of three charming feminine protagonists of their 30s, 40s, and 50s who face unpredictable misfortunes, and it additionally offers with the difficulty of married {couples} as they attempt to discover real love. This shall be screenwriter Im Sung Han’s first drama in 5 years.

Tell us which drama you’re trying ahead to essentially the most by voting beneath!