9 Fallout Video Game Creatures That Need To Appear In The Amazon Series

Mole Miners

Mole Miners are former miners who mutated into stout hunched creatures after the apocalypse. They’ve retained their human cognition, however of their transition have turn out to be extraordinarily communal inside their very own ranks and brazenly hostile to anybody else. One of many weirder bits is that all of them appear to remain inside their worksites and observe the identical hierarchy of their earlier jobs as if attempting to cling onto the final acquainted semblance of their humanity. It is truly fairly unhappy now that I give it some thought, although I would definitely by no means hug one out of concern of being shot on sight.