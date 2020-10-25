9 Freaky Korean Flicks To Watch On Halloween

Whether or not you want to curve up in your sofa and watch an easy-going thriller or a full blown horror flick, Halloween is the right time to do it. Korean films are capable of ship some critical psychological thrillers and grotesque gore that may linger in your thoughts for days to return. When you’re new to Korean cinema, right here’s an inventory of some widespread ones that you need to begin with.

Be aware: Checklist is in no explicit order.

1. “Alive”

Yoo Ah In stars as Joon Woo, a gamer who spends most of his days streaming for his followers on-line. At some point, there’s breaking information {that a} illness is spreading quickly the place persons are consuming different folks. Joon Woo fights to outlive in his house and in addition meets Yoo Bin (Park Shin Hye) who helps him survive by sending him meals.

This movie takes you on a journey via the eyes of Joon Woo and it does an excellent job of exhibiting what life can be like if there was a zombie apocalypse for lots of people right now. It’s a superb thriller with out being too scary or grotesque, which is ideal for these of you with a weak abdomen. There’s additionally the added privilege of seeing Yoo Ah In and Park Shin Hye collectively in a film and they’re nice as co-stars! It’s a particular must-watch for this Halloween season.

(*9*)

2. “A Story of Two Sisters”

After their mom passes away, Soo Mi (Im Soo Jung) and Soo Yeon (Moon Geun Younger) haven’t any alternative however to dwell with their stepmother (Yum Jung Ah). Soo Mi returns from a psychological establishment and reunites along with her sister, however they’re plagued by their stepmother and discover it tough to dwell below her care. Fascinated by their father and never desirous to make him sad, they resolve to place up with their horrific stepmother. As they proceed to dwell their lives below her roof, we see plenty of unusual occurrences in the home which are linked to a darkish historical past.

This film was critically acclaimed in Korea because it turned the highest-grossing Korean horror movie on the time. It was additionally proven in theaters within the States, which is a really massive deal because it paved the way in which for lots of different Korean movies to be launched internationally. The story itself doesn’t appear that scary at first, however the psychological depth it takes viewers on and seeing all that the sisters undergo is tormenting. To not point out Im Soo Jung and Moon Geun Younger are spectacular and are capable of carry the scary tone of the film from starting to finish.

3. “Telephone”

A traditional thriller, “Telephone” stars Ha Ji Received as Ji Received, a reporter who’s wanting into a selected controversial matter to show. As she investigates, she receives a sequence of terrifying cellphone calls which are relentless. On prime of this, there are a number of mysterious deaths surrounding her which are linked to those mysterious cellphone calls.

When you’re into Korean classics and Korean horror movies, then this movie is one you possibly can’t miss. It’s a supernatural horror movie and a really nerve-wracking one. This cursed cellphone that Ji Received can’t appear to eliminate doesn’t look like it could be that scary, however it’s. There are a sequence of occasions that transpire because of it. There are lots of components which are disturbing and onerous to neglect, particularly Kim Yoo Mi‘s character Ho Jung and her jealous rage.

4. “The Host”

“The Host” is written and directed by Academy Award winner Bong Joon Ho. It’s a 2006 horror movie that takes place in Seoul. A mysterious creature dwelling within the Han River, proper in the midst of the town, continues to develop till it begins to eat folks. The river turns right into a sea of blood from all of the folks it kills as folks frantically strive to determine how you can eliminate it.

“The Host” received a number of awards together with Greatest Movie on the Asian Movie Awards and the Blue Dragon Movie Awards. It’s no shock actually because it was written by the good Bong Joon Ho. This film can have you on the sting of your seat from starting to finish. You’ll be screaming and sweating from not wanting anybody to get eaten by the monster. It’s each exhilarating and terrifying on the similar time!

5. “Whispering Corridors”

Hur Eun Younger (Lee Mi Yeon) is a instructor at an all women highschool. There are rumors circulating amongst the scholars {that a} former scholar named Jin Ju, who died, remains to be attending the college. College students begin to get scared as their fellow college students start to vanish.

Any scary setting that takes place in a Korean faculty is certain to ship chills down your backbone. Particularly when the ghost includes a bit faculty lady. There’s one thing bone-chilling about seeing a supposed lifeless lady lurking within the halls of a faculty. It’s greater than sufficient to ensure a superb scare. You’ll positively end up wanting over your shoulder rather a lot after watching this film!

6. “Practice to Busan”

Seok Woo (Gong Yoo) is a fund supervisor in Seoul and is separated from his spouse. The 2 have a daughter named Soo An, however she lives with Seok Woo. On the night time earlier than her birthday, Soo An begs her father to go see her mother in Busan. He lastly caves and decides to take her by way of prepare. What they don’t know is that on this prepare, there’s a passenger who has been bitten and contaminated by zombies. It turns into a prepare experience the place they must battle for survival.

It’s onerous to do a scary film listing with out mentioning “Practice to Busan.” This film does good job of being each horrific and touching on the similar time, which is tough to do relating to scary films. You get actually invested in not solely the principle lead however different folks on the prepare which are trapped because of zombies. There are greater than sufficient moments the place your coronary heart will drop when a zombie will get too shut to a different particular person. It’s a must-watch for those who’re into zombies and thrillers!

7. “Forgotten”

Jin Seok (Kang Ha Neul) lives together with his household and is coping with some well being points that he’s taking medicine for. His older brother, Yoo Seok (Kim Moo Yeol) disappears someday and returns house a number of weeks later. Jin Seok notices some odd conduct from his brother and begins to imagine that his older brother is not who he thought he was.

“Forgotten” is a psychological thriller that may have you ever regularly on the sting of your seat. You’ll need to preserve watching simply to see what occurs on the finish. The best way through which Yoo Seok is portrayed is so disturbing and haunting that it’ll completely mess together with your head. It’s a movie that shall be engrained into your reminiscence lengthy after you watch it.

8. “I Noticed the Satan”

Soo Hyun (Lee Byung Hun) works for the Nationwide Intelligence Service. His spouse, Joo Yun (Oh San Ha) is brutally murdered and decapitated by a person named Kyung Chul (Choi Min Sik). Soo Hyun is distraught from seeing that his spouse was so viciously murdered and takes it upon himself to get vengeance on the killer.

That is positively a twisted film. “I Noticed The Satan” is a critically-acclaimed motion thriller that premiered on the 2011 Sundance Movie Pageant. Whenever you suppose you understand what’s going to occur, this film will go in opposition to your expectations. Lee Byung Hun and Choi Min Sik are good collectively as their characters are each fairly darn horrific. They do plenty of terrible issues that you’re assured to always remember. The film can get very graphic and grotesque, so it’s positively not for the faint of coronary heart.

9. “Spellbound”

Ma Jo Goo (Lee Min Ki) is a magician who is continually looking for new acts for his performances, whereas Kang Yeo Ri (Son Ye Jin) has the power to see ghosts. So when Jo Goo first lays eyes on Yeo Ri, who provides off some creepy vibes, he is aware of he has to have her concerned in his present. The 2 have a strictly enterprise relationship at first, however they start to appreciate that they want one another greater than they know.

When you’re wanting to look at one thing that isn’t tremendous freaky and is extra mild this Halloween season, then this film is ideal. It’s not frequent to have the horror and rom-com style meshed into one flick, however “Spellbound” does it completely. To not point out, Lee Min Ki and Son Ye Jin are tremendous cute collectively and their chemistry is plain!

