9 great announcements that the Game Awards left us in the past

There are just a few hours until the gala of The Game Awards 2021, but your host, Geoff Keighley, has not stopped raise expectations for an event that promises to be full of surprises, including an announcement that has been planned for more than two years. The truth is that the appointment revolves around the prizes for the best games of the year in different categories, however, the big announcements they have become one of the biggest draws for viewers.

The gala has had exciting and fun momentsFor this year’s edition, Geoff Keighley has promised the largest list of global news and announcements in the history of the event, in addition, the show has promised to focus especially on relevant announcements, with more than half of the event dedicated to brand new video game ads. Among the announcements, Keighley has ensured that it has several novelties at the level of the Elden Ring trailer that was presented as a highlight during the Summer Game Fest 2021 event.

The truth is it’s hard not to get excited with this panorama, but the announcements in The Game Awards are not something new. The gala has seen many exciting moments, such as that of the top executives of Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo together on stage, and also others remembered for being terribly funny, with Josef Fares vindicating the gala over the Oscars in the most incorrect way possible. But today we wanted to review some of the most important announcements or what greater impact they had on the history of the gala since we know it as The Game Awards. These are our 9 favorites, but surely there are many more What are yours?

Primer vistazo a The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild The last adventure of The Legend of Zelda, originally announced for WiiU and later to Nintendo Switch, underwent extensive development. The expectations were very high after the first trailer, but it was not until The Game Awards 2014, until we could not see the first gameplay, from the hands of Eiji Aonuma himself and with the good of Shigeru Miyamoto. Introducing Psychonauts 2 Psychonauts 2 has turned out to be a work as personal as it is brilliant, something that has placed it among the nominees for the best game of the year award at The Game Awards 2021. But curiously, it was in the 2015 edition when Tim Schafer announced its development by surprise. , along with a crowdfunding campaign in Fig to carry out the project. Death Stranding: Mads Mikkelsen and Guillermo del Toro Hideo Kojima’s new project after leaving Konami was one of the most anticipated games for a long time and The Game Awards galas were great moments with the Japanese creative. Among the big announcements, the long-awaited new Death Stranding trailer at TGA 2016 introduced us to the characters of Mads Mikkelsen and Guillermo del Toro. Primer gameplay de Mass Effect: Andromeda Unfortunately, the latest installment in the acclaimed Mass Effect saga was not what fans expected. Mass Effect: Andromeda suffered great problems in its development and did not get as polished as it should have, however, the first gameplay shown at The Game Awards 2016, undoubtedly managed to lift viewers from their seats. Bayonetta 3 es real The PlatinumGames witch has managed to become a reference in her genre and her games have managed to achieve excellence, which is why the announcement of Bayonetta 3 for Nintendo Switch at The Game Awards 2017, although it was carried out with a small teaser, served to excite all fans of hack and slash. New Dragon Age Another of the great BioWare sagas, Dragon Age, has starred in several great moments in Geoff Keighley’s galas. At The Game Awards 2018, the parents of Baldur’s Gate showed their teaser for the new Dragon Age, around the figure of the elven god of betrayal, Fen’Harel. “The old wolf rises” was the phrase that accompanied the announcement. Xbox Series X and Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 If there is a company that has gone in style to the gala recently, it has been Xbox. Phil Spencer was taking the stage at The Game Awards 2019 to give us a first look at his next-generation console. Xbox showed off the muscle of the new hardware with the impressive presentation trailer for Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2. Joanna Dark is back Although Xbox asked to lower expectations about its presence at The Game Awards 2020, they did not miss the opportunity to surprise us with another great announcement, that of the development of a new Perfect Dark by the hand of what seeks to be its star studio, The Initiative. Although there was no in-game content, fans of the Nintendo 64 Rare couldn’t help but be excited. Sneak peek of the new Mass Effect BioWare has been very present at The Game Awards and in the 2020 edition they put all the meat on the grill with a cinematic trailer of what will be the new role-playing and science fiction proposal of the Mass Effect saga. The trailer left many clues that fans have not stopped trying to solve, in addition to the return of one of its iconic characters.

