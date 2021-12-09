9 great announcements that the Game Awards left us in the past

New games, amazing trailers and even next-generation consoles have passed through this event.
There are just a few hours until the gala of The Game Awards 2021, but your host, Geoff Keighley, has not stopped raise expectations for an event that promises to be full of surprises, including an announcement that has been planned for more than two years. The truth is that the appointment revolves around the prizes for the best games of the year in different categories, however, the big announcements they have become one of the biggest draws for viewers.
The gala has had exciting and fun momentsFor this year’s edition, Geoff Keighley has promised the largest list of global news and announcements in the history of the event, in addition, the show has promised to focus especially on relevant announcements, with more than half of the event dedicated to brand new video game ads. Among the announcements, Keighley has ensured that it has several novelties at the level of the Elden Ring trailer that was presented as a highlight during the Summer Game Fest 2021 event.
The truth is it’s hard not to get excited with this panorama, but the announcements in The Game Awards are not something new. The gala has seen many exciting moments, such as that of the top executives of Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo together on stage, and also others remembered for being terribly funny, with Josef Fares vindicating the gala over the Oscars in the most incorrect way possible. But today we wanted to review some of the most important announcements or what greater impact they had on the history of the gala since we know it as The Game Awards. These are our 9 favorites, but surely there are many more What are yours?
We remind you that the new The Game Awards gala is being held today and you can follow it live on 3DJuegos.