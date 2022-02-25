9 great games of 2022 to test the graphic experience of a high-performance gaming monitor

Horizon Forbidden West, Hellblade 2 or Total War: Warhammer 3 are some of the games that make the most of new visual technologies.

If those who have made the leap to the new generation know one thing well, it is that It is useless to buy an RTX 3090 or a new generation console if you do not have a monitor capable of reproducing those visual improvements. In other words, much of the result depends on two factors: the connection and the panel involved.

As we will see later, the new HDMI 2.1 standard quadruples the bandwidth of the previous protocol. And as for the monitor, the MOBIUZ EX3210U, with a 32-inch IPS panel manufactured by BenQ with 4K resolution (3850 x 2160p) and 144 Hz refresh rate, appeals to a unique immersion whether we play on PC or console. And it does so thanks to a number of unique technologies. Yes, It has HDMI 2.1 output and DisplayPort 1.4but it also adds compatibility with the new HDRi and a remote control to manage it comfortably.

1. ‘Elden Ring’ and the refresh rate

Let’s get an obvious thing out of the way: many of us here are clear about what to prioritize if we are given a choice between 4K and a higher refresh rate —60fps instead of 30 or 120 instead of 60fps—. Luckily, the new BenQ MOBIUZ EX doesn’t force us to choose. But if we must do it for the sake of the power of our own team, there is a game that settles this debate: ‘Elden Ring’.

Hidetaka Miyazaki’s new masterpiece from a screenplay by George RR Martin is artistically stunning. However, the most addictive thing about his formula lies in his mechanics. This is the key. Now think of that moment when you are about to die for the umpteenth time against a ‘boss’ and you have calculated the range of his zone attack but something goes wrong; something breaks: the frame rate per second drops, eating up part of the attack animation and dooming you to die once more.

And this monitor is firmly committed to satisfying a very high fps rate, always adapting and guaranteeing a refresh rate of 144 Hz and a response time of 1 millisecond MPRT (from gray to gray). For this alone we would have amortized the investment.

2. ‘Horizon Forbidden West’ and photorealism

The analyzes are making it very clear that Guerrilla Games has done it again. Actually, the parents of Killzone have come up with a genre they’ve never explored before. set an industry standard. ‘Horizon Forbidden West’ is overwhelming in depth, with dozens of skill trees and the same “robot dinosaur paleofuturism” philosophy.

However, there is something that we must highlight and that stands out especially in a MOBIUZ EX3210U: the quality of the textures and the hyper-realism of some elements. Even the secondary with the smallest mission has facial capture, without recycled animations, and this is where 4K is especially enjoyed and where ultra HD textures shine. Also, don’t be afraid to turn this monitor into your PlayStation 5’s rated output: monitor automatically maps and recognizes HDMI/DisplayPort input type. In case it was not clear, yes, you will be able to play at 120Hz, 4K resolution and without jerks.

3. ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ and Ray Tracing

But there is no need to search through the most immediate news to exemplify the possibilities of this monitor. Classics like ‘GTA V’ or the action of ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ are ideal for studying the differences between a common screen and a dedicated one. And more when there is Ray Tracing involved.

CD Projekt’s latest work is also the best example to measure the possibilities of a ‘gaming’ monitor. The recent ‘next-gen’ patch for ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ now boasts major improvements that can only be savored on a compatible monitor.

For example, car bodywork now supports Ray Tracing, Variable Rate Shading (VRS) has been implemented on parts, the new FidelityFX CAS is replaced by FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR 1.0)—in case you don’t have access to DLSS—and there are dozens of graphical enhancements to weapons and animations, including even raindrops. V-Sync, Max FPS Cap, Native Resolution, and Performance or Super Performance modes for 2160p have also been improved.

4. ‘Dying Light 2’ through sound

Let’s pause. Do you hear that? Of course not. This is text only. That is why you will have read more than once that “an image is worth a thousand words”. And the image without audio is only a part; a brain without a heart. The new 32-inch MOBIUZ EX3210U is not dumb. Quite the contrary: the audio has been calibrated by DPS Technology and has immersive sound features such as Enhanced Stereo Field.

To understand it, its stereo speakers —2W each— generate a 2.1-channel effect developed by treVolo. In addition, its Bongiovi DPS sound processor has a menu of modes dedicated to ‘gaming’, with different equalizations by genre: racing games, sports games and FPS. And this is where we want to go deeper.

It has been repeated on more than one occasion that ‘Dying Light 2’ is an “emotional” game. An RPG where what happens has a genuine character that hijacks our emotions; Beyond just completing missions, we help survive people who will later give us a cable.

When night falls and zombies become more ferocious than ever, when the echo of footsteps echoes through the dark streets, at that precise moment you can detect the importance of a well-calibrated audio system that takes care of the reproduction of sounds as they are. were conceived by the developer studio.

5. ‘Total War: Warhammer III’ and the sense of scale

And we go from survival and passions in the first person to massive combat, where only strategy guarantees victory. ‘Total War: Warhammer III’ aspires to be something colossal, the most ambitious game in scale of the entire series, with hundreds of characters facing off in gigantic enclaves of the Realm of Chaos. The four gods, the Ruinous Powers, rule this cosmos in perpetual combat and we, in the midst of it all, in the heat of the most epic battle, will have to face the cataclysm.

This is undoubtedly the game that best lends itself to multi-monitor or, at least, to making the most of a big screen. This is where the extra 32 inches of this IPS monitor take off and where a slightly curved monitor like the MOBIUZ EX3210R can take full advantage, by projecting a more immersive feeling, of being at the very core of the conflict.

6. ‘Gran Turismo 7’ and the real HDMI

Although conflicts, axes, bows or magic may not be your thing, but burning asphalt and scraping seconds with each curve. Then it’s clear: ‘Gran Turismo 7’, with advanced artificial intelligence – called GT Sophy – is your game of the season. This is hyperrealism, fidelity and use of HDR to the last instance. And this is so because in this game even the position of the stars is recreated, one by one, on the firmament of each circuit.

Loyalty has a price, of course. And HDMI 2.1 is the key to all this. And this is so because of the great leap in bandwidth that it proposes, going from a simple 4K/60 Hz resolution to being able to play content encoded at 10K resolution at 100/120 Hz —that is, 10,240 x 4,320 pixels—.

Beyond this, HDMI 2.1 also supports eARC audio technology and the technology VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), QMS (Quick Media Switching), ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) y QFT (Quick Frame Transport), four techniques that have different functions to optimize image quality. Technologies that this BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U optimizes at all times.

Although special mention deserves VRR, adaptive refresh technology similar to AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-Sync -this monitor is compatible with both, by the way-, which helps to avoid the possible ‘tearing’ and ‘stuttering’ that we see in some monitors and which produces black bars, image cuts and dizziness.

7. ‘God of War Ragnarök’ y el Eye-Care

Some games invite you to browse for hours; to live them like a Netflix series, marathoning. Fortunately, BenQ also takes this into account. MOBIUZ monitors are backed by Eye-Care technology, capable of filtering out excess blue light and protecting your eyes during prolonged gaming.

The ‘reboot’ of ‘God of War’ was one of these games; a success that brought many joys to the Santa Monica studio and that already has a sequel in the works, which will undoubtedly make the most of every drop of power of the famous PlayStation 5. So if you bet on the MOBIUZ EX3210U, all you have to do is find a PlayStation 5. Well, there’s time until ‘God of War Ragnarök’ comes out… But better safe than sorry.

8. The Promise of ‘Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II’

We continue with another one of those releases that are made to beg. Because ‘Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II’ will be so visually impressive and playable that it will make the previous installment seem like a simple indie game. Whether we play it on Xbox or PC, this AAA promises to squeeze the capabilities of our system. AND nothing better than doing it with a monitor compatible with HDMI 2.1 and with the necessary robustness.

Support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and improved response times ensure that whatever the new ‘Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II’ looks like, ghosting drama won’t be an issue when it hits the market. And that we can “get the colors out” by editing the HDR profiles, something that will make the most gourmets especially excited.

9. ‘Lost Ark’ and the social game

And we’re saying goodbye to the game of the season, the ‘free-to-play’ MMORPG that Amazon Games is getting us to install on each and every one of our computers. ‘Lost Ark’ is highly addictive and moves away from the ‘pay to win’ (P2W) obsession of similar examples.

‘Lost Ark’ inherits the philosophy of ‘World of Warcraft’, the sense of scale, the epic and the quick battles where it is key to know what key to press —that is, what macro to assign and what ‘ulti’ to shoot—. It’s normal that you’re hitting it so much that the waiting queue to enter a server reaches half an hour.

And when you’re gaming, the least you can do is waste time editing preferences. The MOBIUZ EX3210U, like any other screen of the brand, has a pop-up menu to edit the levels of brightness, saturation, white balance, tone correction, light peak, etc. However, its possibilities can be explored through a remote control with 12 buttons, with functions to edit brightness, volume, switch between different channels, activate HDRi profiles…

Meaning, you don’t have to grope around on the back to see which button turns the volume up and which one down in the middle of a game. The MOBIUZ EX3210U is BenQ’s most “social” monitorby having an intelligent noise cancellation system through a stereo microphone and an ideal HD webcam to record the best games of ‘Lost Ark’.