9 Harry Potter Characters Who Were The Absolute Worst

For all the Harry Potter characters followers love (Ron, Hermione, and, in fact, the Boy Who Lived), there are simply as many whom they like to hate. For such a brilliant creativeness, J.Ok. Rowling was clearly in contact along with her darkish facet, and sufficient so to conjure such sinister personalities.
You have got the apparent decisions of the ruthless Voldemort and the repugnant bully Draco Malfoy, who each can put a chill down the backbone of even an off-the-cuff Harry Potter fan. After all, they aren’t the one ones who symbolize the darkest corners of the Wizarding World and won’t even be the worst.
It’s no secret why every of the next personalities deserve the foulest of judgment, however how precisely do they evaluate to one another when it comes to pure vileness? These are 9 of the Harry Potter characters who’re simply horrible.
9. Rita Skeeter
This alternative is an particularly private matter to me as a result of, because the proud holder of a level in journalism, individuals like sensationalist Every day Prophet reporter Rita Skeeter are inclined to get underneath my pores and skin fairly simply.
Worst acts and attributes: Skeeter’s “enchantingly nasty” writing, to cite Albus Dumbledore, hit its peak throughout Harry Potter’s participation within the Triwizard Match, which she wrote a number of libelous accounts of through the use of her unregistered standing as a beetle Animagus to stalk him.
Degree of Terribleness: 4/10
8. Petunia Dursley
I can’t personally declare to have a tender spot for any of Harry Potter’s family members and adoptive guardians, the Dursleys (particularly with Uncle Vernon’s unruly hatred towards the boy and his cousin Dudley’s spoiled character), however his aunt Petunia is probably the most despicable, particularly contemplating Harry’s mom was her personal sister.
Worst acts and attributes: Regardless of taking in her orphaned nephew as an toddler, she made a locked cabinet beneath their staircase Harry’s uncared for residence inside their home, along with subjecting him to abuse or hunger every time he have been to do something they decided to be “out of line.”
Degree of Terribleness: 4.5/10
7. Argus Filch
Squib Argus Filch had been Hogwarts’ caretaker years earlier than Dolores Umbridge was appointed as Albus Dumbledore’s substitute, however as her proper hand man, his disagreeable character and gross interference within the college students’ lives drastically elevated.
Worst acts and attributes: Filch typically indulges in catching Hogwarts college students within the act of mischief (and even needed revolt towards unruly authority) and gleefully employs guidelines, regardless of how little necessity they entail
Degree of Terribleness: 5/10
6. Draco Malfoy
Virtually the de facto poster little one for the Home of Slytherin, Draco Malfoy made it his private duty, with the assistance of goons Crabbe and Goyle, to taunt, ridicule, and edge out Harry Potter and his associates.
Worst acts and attributes: His incessant bullying, nevertheless, is forgivable when in comparison with his loyalty to his nefarious dad and mom and the Dying Eaters, who pushed him to kill Albus Dumbledore, which could have occurred, if not for Severus Snape’s interference per the Headmaster’s secret request.
Degree of Terribleness: 6/10
5. Barty Crouch Jr.
I’ll admit, being despatched to Azkaban earlier than your twentieth birthday by your personal father would fill even the purest wizard with rage, however given the influential and extremely revered household he comes from, Bartemius “Barty” Crouch Jr. has no excuse for the crimes that earned him his conviction, which he dedicated when he was solely a teen.
Worst acts and attributes: The sworn Dying Eater can be a talented actor, as he proved from his impersonation of Alastor “Madeye” Moody with assist from Polyjuice Potion, permitting him to enter Harry Potter’s identify within the Goblet of Hearth and, in consequence, play a vital function in Voldemort’s resurrection and, not directly, Cedric Diggory’s homicide.
Degree of Terribleness: 8/10
4. Peter Pettigrew
The Sorting Hat’s indecision to position him in both Slytherin or Gryffindor ought to have been the Wizard World’s first clue to how deceptively mischievous Peter Pettigrew could possibly be, and I really give the self-taught Animagus credit score for managing to spend greater than a decade of his life as a rat, simply not for his cause to.
Worst acts and attributes: After paving the best way for Voldemort to homicide his associates, James and Lily Potter, by revealing their whereabouts, Pettigrew faked his demise by taking the type of Scrabbers (or “Wormtail”), framed Sirius Black for the Potters’ betrayal, and would proceed to covertly serve the Darkish Lord into the Second Wizarding Battle. He earns a excessive spot on this checklist for betraying the belief of his associates and getting a few of them killed within the course of.
Degree of Terribleness: 8.5/10
3. Bellatrix LeStrange
A witch of impeccable talent, Bellatrix LeStrange instantly began utilizing her powers for evil as a substitute of fine, turning into one of many Dying Eaters’ most fearsome members.
Worst acts and attributes: Bellatrix has no subject with torture or homicide at whim (equivalent to how she claimed the lifetime of her personal cousin, Sirius Black, with Harry Potter as a firsthand witness), and never even out of loyalty to her grasp and coach, Voldemort – to her it’s a pastime.
Degree of Terribleness: 9/10
2. Voldemort
It began with him: a promising, younger, half-blood wizard named Tom Riddle who, in an effort to purify the Wizarding World and guarantee his personal immortality, went “as dangerous as you possibly can go” and have become the important embodiment of evil whose identify alone was unworthy of claiming aloud.
Worst acts and attributes: The premature homicide of Harry Potters’ dad and mom, James and Lily, was simply one among Voldemort’s numerous lethal acts, lots of which he dedicated as a method to separate his soul into horcruxes to attain immortality, and others that have been merely out his personal self-indulgent satisfaction.
Degree of Terribleness: 10/10
1. Dolores Umbridge
Voldemort stands out as the central antagonist and driving drive of the Harry Potter collection, however villains like him couldn’t exist, nor prosper as simply, with out the dangerous affect of individuals like Dolores Umbridge, who primarily made a jail of hostility and brainwashing out of Hogwarts throughout her tyrannical stint as headmistress.
Worst acts and attributes: The British Ministry of Magic bureaucrat is responsible of kid abuse, tried homicide of an harmless centaur, and blatant denial of clear and current hazard (i.e. Voldemort’s resurrection), however what actually makes her probably the most hateful and harmful particular person within the Wizarding World, for my cash, is her self-righteous refusal to acknowledge the consequential errors of her methods.
Degree of Terribleness: 10/10
What do you suppose? Are these 9 foes the worst that Harry Potter has confronted, or would you evaluate this text to a Rita Skeeter particular? Tell us within the feedback and you’ll want to verify again for extra updates within the Wizarding World right here on CinemaBlend.
