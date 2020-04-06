9 Harry Potter Characters Who Were The Absolute Worst

9. Rita Skeeter

This alternative is an particularly private matter to me as a result of, because the proud holder of a level in journalism, individuals like sensationalist Every day Prophet reporter Rita Skeeter are inclined to get underneath my pores and skin fairly simply.

Worst acts and attributes: Skeeter’s “enchantingly nasty” writing, to cite Albus Dumbledore, hit its peak throughout Harry Potter’s participation within the Triwizard Match, which she wrote a number of libelous accounts of through the use of her unregistered standing as a beetle Animagus to stalk him.

Degree of Terribleness: 4/10