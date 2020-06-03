9 Hero Disney Characters That Were Actually The Worst

Tinker Bell – Peter Pan

Peter Pan does little to cover the truth that Tinker Bell is a full-blown psychopath whose jealous rage nearly ends in the loss of life of a number of youngsters and her closest good friend. No, that is not an oversimplification. Tinker Bell’s hatred of Wendy leads her to try to get the Misplaced Boys to stone her, after which she conspires with Hook in an try to get Wendy blown up. The solely purpose she intervenes is as a result of she realized Peter would get killed within the course of, and whereas she did make the ship fly to get everybody dwelling on the finish, let’s not overlook she was getting her want in being rid of Wendy. But she’s celebrated and all this merchandise like she’s a saint?