9 Idols Who Were Personally Involved With The Making Of Their MVs

The Okay-pop trade has seen a major shift within the strategy of music-making all through time. In earlier careers, idols have been often performers who educated laborious as a way to give their greatest on stage following their labels’ directions by way of sound, ideas, choreographies, and so forth. These days, idols have extra management over making music they personally join with and have extra creative freedom to symbolize their music with visuals of their selection.

Down under are some idols who’ve left their private contact on their MVs. Test them out!

Disclaimer: Solely official self-directed MVs are featured.

1. Kim Heechul(*9*)

Tremendous Junior’s Kim Heechul made his directorial debut in 2011 with the MV for “Shut Ur Mouth,” his first single and title monitor as a duet with Kim Jungmo. He adopted it up with MVs for “I Want,” “Narcissus,” and “Ulsanbawi.” He even wore his director hat to make the clip for “Candy Dream,” a collaboration single for the variability present “Ask Us Something,” of which he’s an everyday member.

2. Amber Liu(*9*)

f(x)’s Amber Liu is one other artist who has been closely concerned in directing her music movies. From her first profitable try with “Borders” to the anniversary MV she put collectively for f(x), and plenty of different solo releases below her belt, Amber has displayed her visible expertise time and time once more by way of her music releases.

3. 2AM’s Im Seulong(*9*)

Im Seulong’s participation in his self-composed album “Regular” went past lyric writing, as he additionally took half in directing each the music movies for “Inform Me Child” and “Temper Swing” and selecting the wardrobe for the previous.

4. Crayon Pop(*9*)

Crayon Pop has enacted all possible ideas, so being finally in control of their very own album was solely a matter of time! As they have been crafting their DIY album, the members tried their arms on directing the pre-release video for his or her single “Vroom Vroom.”

5. Jackson Wang(*9*)

Followers have been consistently entertained past expectations with Jackson working diligently on his solo music. Now, the artist has graced us with a self-directed, self-written, and self-edited music video for his newest launch “Fairly Please.” One factor is for certain, the result is fairly nice!

6. Tiffany Younger(*9*)

Upon launching her solo profession within the States, Tiffany didn’t draw back from leaving her print throughout her music releases by way of lyric writing and manufacturing. With her single “Magnetic Moon,” she went a step additional by creating the idea for her challenge and likewise directing it.

7. Agust D(*9*)

Agust D or BTS’ Suga is a gifted producer and lyricist, and this time he channeled his inside director expertise. When making ready for “Daechwita,” Suga met with the director to plan the music video. He particularly requested for a historic drama set and shared a few of his concepts that have been finally included within the scenes, such because the scar on his face and the distinction between the standard and fashionable settings.

8. Bang Yong Guk(*9*)

B.A.P’s Bang Yong Guk is a rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer. Including to his wealthy checklist of accomplishments is his directorial function in his “AM 4:44” MV the place he had a notable impression on the filming, modifying, and art work facets of the music video.

9. (G)I-DLE(*9*)

These fierce women have been taking the Okay-pop trade by storm, one launch at a time. After having shared their composing and producing competencies, their expertise shines as soon as extra through their directorial tackle the clip they put collectively for “Blow Your Thoughts.”

Which of the idol-directed MVs above is your favourite? Tell us within the feedback under!

Esmee L. is a Moroccan vigorous dreamer, author, and Hallyu fanatic.