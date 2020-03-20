9 incredible Strictly Come Dancing routines we’ve all forgotten

After all you bear in mind Jill Halfpenny’s jive. And Chris Hollins’ Charleston. However with so many routines packed into every of Strictly’s 17 sequence, it stands to purpose that plenty of dazzling performances get forgotten faster than you’ll be able to say “keeeeep dancing”. So right here we take a second to recollect the performances that took our breath away.

Warning: you might be about to lose an hour of your life on YouTube…

Danny Mac and Oti Mabuse: American Clean

We nonetheless can’t consider Danny Mac left the ballroom with out a Glitterball. A lot of us bear in mind the scorching samba Oti choreographed for him, however simply as worthy of a re-watch is their gorgeously romantic American Clean. The costumes are dreamy, the efficiency is engrossing and Oti’s leap of religion on the finish is heart-stopping. An incredible second of Strictly magic.

Louis Smith and Flavia Cacace: Showdance

For those who make it to the Strictly closing, the standard process is to throw the kitchen sink at your showdance. We’re speaking jazz palms, showers of glittery confetti and spinning your associate round your head till they’re bodily sick. However Flavia performed a blinder with this slowed-down, managed showdance. The bare-footed pair pulled off a shocking routine showcasing Louis’ energy as a gymnast, however with the grace and magnificence of a educated dancer. Lovely.

Anita Rani and Gleb Savchenko: Paso Doble

For those who can’t be dramatic at Blackpool, when are you able to? This was Gleb’s solely sequence of Strictly, however he definitely left us with dances to recollect. Anita smouldered her manner by this purposeful Paso set to conventional music. We’ve hardly ever seen a efficiency with this a lot assault, and it has caught in our minds since 2015.

Aston Merrigold and Janette Manrara: Cha Cha

Instantaneous temper booster alert: pocket rockets Aston and Janette dressed up as trolls, dancing to Justin Timberlake is all that you must put a smile in your face. Aston’s early exit from the sequence in 2017 stays one in every of Strictly’s largest shocks, and if you see this dance you’ll bear in mind why.

Abbey Clancy and Aljaz Skorjanec: Waltz

Aljaz had a dream first sequence, successful the present with Abbey, and this was their most memorable dance. An aesthetic waltz that enraptured the viewers and proved that typically a chic, comfortable routine might be simply as efficient as marching onto the dance flooring all weapons blazing.

Frankie Bridge and Kevin Clifton: Paso Doble

After all there needed to be one thing from King Kev on this record! That includes loads of drama, wonderful energy and many skirt-ography, this Westside Story-themed Paso was progressive, well-executed and massively entertaining. Credit score as at all times to the much-praised Strictly costume division for offering the ending touches.

Tom Chambers and Camilla Dallerup: Showdance

We’re taking you all the way in which again to 2008 for this showdance that secured Tom Chambers the Glitterball. The second he got here out in a tux and faucet footwear he had the sequence sewn up. The choreography is genius: nothing too flashy or pretentious, simply sheer leisure worth from begin to end.

Georgia Might Foote and Giovanni Pernice: Charleston

This. Was. Wonderful. We may actually watch it 12 instances in a row. A sassy Chicago-inspired routine stuffed with razzle dazzle and enjoyable, it appears like Georgia and Giovanni are having nice enjoyable performing it, which is massively infectious. Plus there are bowler hats, how may you resist?

Rachel Stevens and Vincent Simone: Argentine Tango

Oh how we miss Vincent, the undisputed King of Tango – watching him in motion was mesmerising. We beloved all the pieces about this slick and attractive Argentine tango from the selection of music (Prince, When Doves Cry) to Rachel’s costume and naturally the choreography.

