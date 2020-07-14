9 Interesting Midsommar Behind-The-Scenes Facts You Might Not Know

Jack Reynor Advocated For His Personal Nude Scenes In Midsommar

One of many extra shockingly genuine particulars of the movie, nevertheless, depicts Jack Reynor’s character, Christian (a.ok.a. “Boyfriend of the 12 months”), at his most “bare” in Midsommar, which he believed was an absolute should to take as actually as potential as usually potential. Whereas the nude scenes have been included in Ari Aster’s unique script, the Irish actor personally insisted on emphasizing him going full frontal, seeing it as “a chance to take a personality who reveals quite a lot of archetypal male traits — like male toxicity — who has all the stuff stripped away from him via the course of the movie after which finally finds himself on this state of affairs which is sort of the last word humiliation,” as he mentioned to Selection.

It’s no marvel why Reynor celebrated his return from that taxing manufacturing in well-deserved, booze-swilling bliss afterward.