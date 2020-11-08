9 K-Pop Birthday Songs To Help You Reflect On What’s Next To Come

Birthdays represent milestones in our lives. With yearly, there are such a lot of issues to replicate on: habits to depart behind, choices to be made, life targets, and so forth. Principally, birthdays might be our personal private new yr.

Birthdays have additionally been the subject of many Okay-pop songs, every representing the artist’s perspective of both their passing or upcoming yr, and typically a mixture of each. Here’s a number of songs that may information you in your personal birthday reflection.

1. Jeon Somi – “Birthday”(*9*)

“New birthday, new me” is likely one of the commonest birthday mindsets, and Somi is aware of a factor or two about it. In keeping with her, feeling reborn, free, and being a very up to date model of your self is one thing to remember as you have fun your merry day.

2. iKON – “B-Day”(*9*)

iKON undoubtedly is aware of how one can be younger, wild, and free. Via this jam, the group sends a message saying that as you become older, it’s essential to take advantage of your youth and dwell slightly, even when this implies being carefree at instances. This recommendation from the boys is to remember always. In spite of everything, you solely dwell as soon as!

3. IU – “Twenty-Three”(*9*)

IU is legendary for birthday songs that she releases in celebration of her newly-achieved milestones yearly or so. This one hits deep as a result of she not solely addresses the existential disaster many discover themselves in as they get in contact with actuality, however she additionally speaks from a private viewpoint about what she confronted on the age of 23.

4. NU’EST – “Joyful Birthday”(*9*)

Generally, the perfect factor we might be appreciative of is ourselves. NU’EST addresses it of their music by the eyes of the individuals surrounding the birthday particular person and heartwarmingly celebrating their existence. Self-love and self-appreciation ought to be practiced day by day of the yr, however one ought to undoubtedly max out on this observe on their birthdays.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j342jN9ZMPg

5. B.A.P – “Joyful Birthday”(*9*)

Growing older is an inevitable realization that hits us each single yr. Via this music, B.A.P makes you consider rising previous along with your family members. In addition they spotlight how heartwarming it’s to have somebody by your aspect as you add one other candle to your birthday cake yearly.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C6TKyiALkCs

6. NCT U – “Make A Want (Birthday Music)”(*9*)

Keep in mind the want you make earlier than you blow out your birthday candles? Generally that want is a dream you need so unhealthy that you just’ll do no matter it takes to see it by. NCT U encourages you to depart your consolation zone and attain a greater place.

7. Jay Park feat. Ugly Duck, Woodie Gochild, Hoodie – “Birthday” (Remix)(*9*)

Being the lifetime of the celebration, Jay Park and the gang are right here to inform you that your birthday is a checkpoint in life that permits you to change the concern button off and recognize all the great issues corresponding to household, associates, and even exhausting work that pays off. Furthermore, it’s good to benefit from the current second and get able to kickstart a brand new day tomorrow.

8. Rain – “30SEXY”(*9*)

Children typically suppose that hitting 30 means their youth is over. What they don’t know is that being 30 is simply an age, not a press release. Rain undoubtedly is aware of how one can be 30, contemporary, and younger on this jam.

9. Epik Excessive – “Joyful Birthday To Me”(*9*)

Epik Excessive at all times makes us replicate on the tiniest particulars. On this observe, they spotlight what number of issues change with age, together with parting methods with acquaintances and feeling insecure about one’s existence. In addition they level out that even birthday celebrations aren’t the identical yearly.

Which birthday music speaks to you most? Tell us within the feedback beneath.

Esmee L. is a Moroccan vigorous dreamer, author, and Hallyu fanatic.