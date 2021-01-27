9 K-Pop Idols Who Are Total Cat Lovers

It looks as if canine have a tendency get probably the most consideration within the pet world, however cats positively deserve all of the love too! When you’re a cat fanatic trying to find your crowd, look no additional. These 9 idols are additionally completely cat-crazy!

1. NCT’s Jeno

NCT’s Jeno might have a cat allergy, however that doesn’t cease him! He’s acquired three cats at dwelling, and he completely adores them. Keep watch over NCT’s Instagram accounts for updates on his pretty feline buddies Bongshik, Seol, and Nal.

2. Hyolyn

Energy vocal queen Hyolyn has owned a variety of cats over the course of her music profession, and he or she options them in picture shoots as typically as she will! Her cats are her favourite modeling buddies.

3. GOT7’s JB

When GOT7 was featured on this MTV Information interview, the group’s chief JB revealed his not-so-hidden secret: he’s a complete cat individual! He’s presently acquired 5 cats at dwelling, and he loves all of them.

4. Dreamcatcher’s Handong

Dreamcatcher’s pretty vocalist Handong is such a cat lover, she even spent her birthday at a cat cafe hanging out with a complete bunch of them! Each cat fanatic goals of a birthday celebration similar to Handong’s.

5. Stray Youngsters’ Lee Know

Stray Youngsters’ Lee Know is certifiably a cat lover! He’s acquired three pretty cats named Soonie, Doongie, and Dori at dwelling, and whereas they’ve acquired fan golf equipment of their very own, Lee Know positively holds the title of fan membership president. Who wouldn’t be obsessive about cats that cute!

6. Kyulkyung

Former I.O.I and PRISTIN member Kyulkyung is so devoted to her cats, she’s earned herself the title “cat butler”! Her love for her two cats, Mumu and Lulu, is completely cute.

7. Kang Daniel

Solo star Kang Daniel is one other idol who’s a self-professed cat individual. He has adopted 4 cats thus far, and there’s all the time room for extra. Take a look at his Instagram for extra cute cat content material!

8. BLACKPINK’s Lisa

BLACKPINK’s maknae Lisa has arguably among the most lovely cats within the Okay-pop world! Her 4 cats Lily, Leo, Luca, and Louis are each bit as attractive as their proprietor.

9. MONSTA X’s Joohoney

In basic cat individual vogue, MONSTA X’s rapper Joohoney even began an Instagram web page devoted to his two cats, Yoshi and Gucci! They’re pure Instagram fashions.

Is your favourite idol a complete cat fanatic? Tell us within the feedback down under!