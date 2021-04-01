9 K-Pop Idols With Adorable Bunny-Like Features

There’s no cuter animal than a candy child bunny – and the idols on this checklist are equally as lovable! They at all times seize followers’ hearts with their bunny-like visuals and charms. With out additional ado (and in no specific order), listed below are 9 Okay-pop idols who look identical to cute bunnies.

1. NCT's Doyoung

NCT's vocalist Doyoung has completely embraced his resemblance to a rabbit, and even makes use of a rabbit emoji when posting on social media in order that followers comprehend it's him. His spherical eyes and small nostril are tremendous much like these of the world's cutest herbivore, and he even resembles a rabbit when he eats!

2. MAMAMOO's Moonbyul

MAMAMOO's rapper Moonbyul has a sultry voice that's completely at odds along with her lovable options – particularly her bunny-like smile! Her massive, lovely grin is completely harking back to a rabbit, and her behavior of scrunching her nostril when she laughs undoubtedly will increase the resemblance.

3. Kang Daniel

Former Wanna One member and soloist Kang Daniel has plenty of charms, together with his hidden potential: he could make his face completely resemble that of a rabbit! It's a singular and completely lovable expertise, and followers had been fast to notice how his entrance enamel, button nostril, and spherical cheeks make him appear like an enormous bunny.

4. CLC's Yujin

She might not be the youngest member of CLC, however Yujin is certainly the group's faux maknae – and her bunny-like visuals add to her candy, youthful look! Her small face, smooth options, and naturally her lovable toothy smile earned her the nickname "Choi Bunny."

5. TXT's Soobin

For his or her "Cat and Canine" comeback, the members of TXT had a photograph shoot with some really lovable animals. It's fairly laborious to not discover chief Soobin's resemblance to the lovable little bunny – together with his spherical eyes, plump cheeks, and toothy grin, it's almost not possible to disclaim it!

6. BLACKPINK's Jisoo

Jisoo has really earned her nickname "Jisoo Turtle Rabbit Kim" along with her beautiful visuals. She's the right mixture of candy and complex, and her brilliant eyes mixed along with her bunny-like smile add a layer of cuteness to her glamorous picture. Her lovable character and youthful seems to be are irresistible!

7. EXO's Xiumin

It's laborious to not discover how properly this rabbit-ear hat fits EXO's eldest member Xiumin – possibly it has one thing to do together with his smooth, bunny-like facial options and toothy smile! EXO followers have usually identified simply how a lot Xiumin resembles a rabbit, and the ending from his "Let it XIUnow" V Stay solely confirmed the idea.

8. TWICE's Nayeon

TWICE's Nayeon could be the eldest member of the group, however she's additionally the resident aegyo queen and lovable bunny. Her bunny-like entrance enamel are particularly emphasised when she smiles, and so they solely add to her charms. With the addition of the bunny hat, the resemblance is even stronger!

9. BTS's Jungkook

This bunny costume fits BTS's maknae Jungkook nearly a bit too properly – in all probability as a result of he seems to be a lot like an lovable child bunny! His massive, brilliant eyes and bunny smile alongside together with his toned physique has earned him the nickname "Muscle Bunny," and the nickname appears to go well with him simply in addition to the onesie.

Are there every other idols that appear like cute little bunnies? Inform us within the feedback!