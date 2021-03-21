9 K-Pop Lyrics That Unveil Witty Wordplay

Idols have usually blessed us with so many catchy choruses and memorable traces that merely add to all the Okay-pop expertise. But we will’t deny that the perfect half about a few of these lyrics has acquired to be the superb wordplay these artists ship our means. Puns, metaphors, and hidden meanings, there’s a little little bit of every little thing to stimulate the thoughts.

Right here is however a pattern of many Okay-pop lyrics which have launched witty wordplay to your leisure.

1. WINNER’s Music Mino – “Fiancé”

My lady, I’ve realized now

Lady, you’re my blue chicken

Music Mino has proved his wits time and time once more by way of his lyrics, be it as a solo artist or for WINNER. On this title observe, the idol refers to an previous play known as “The Blue Hen” the place a few siblings are searching for a blue chicken, which represents happiness, however they understand it’s been their very own pet chicken all alongside. Likewise, Music Mino refers back to the lady who’s with one other man as his blue chicken – his happiness.

(*9*)

2. MAMAMOO – “Aze Gag”

Good-looking Buddha ~ Buddha good-looking (appears like put your palms up)

Sure, this track earned a spot right here truthful and sq.. That is maybe one of the crucial pun meant tracks that has been featured within the Okay-pop scene because of MAMAMOO. The fantastic thing about the puns right here is that it’s principally a Korean Q&A sponsored by dad jokes. This video explains each talked about reference.

(*9*)

3. Tablo feat. Joey Bada$$ – “Hood”

The place I’m from “Han” is the identify we gave to wrestle and ache

This river runs by way of our metropolis prefer it runs by way of our veins

To us it’s the one factor above all issues; cash, love, gods and kings

It’s what’s driving us be it forward or insane

In all equity, Tablo deserves a complete function devoted to his wording prowess each as a soloist and as a member of Epik Excessive. This verse introduces the “Han” idea, which describes a nationwide feeling of oppression within the face of overwhelming battle. Then its that means doubles in reference to the river of the identical identify that represents the blood operating in Koreans’ veins in a means that both motivates them or brings them down.

(*9*)

4. Jessi – “Numb”

All my tears are liquor taking place down

I don’t give a rattling the way it seems to be proper now

I simply wanna drink ’til I’m going dumb dumb

So I can’t simply overlook that I’m numb numb numb

Throwing up all of the feelings

Jessi has all the time been vocal about her feelings to the purpose of principally drawing a vivid image through her lyrics. Such is this instance the place she fantastically combines the state of crying with that of heavy consuming in addition to the draining aftermath one feels after a protracted session of experiencing each.

(*9*)

5. Zico – “Behind The Scene”

Not feeling too effectively right now

Simply hoping I’ll catch one thing

As I throw the bait of inspiration

Zico’s lyrical sport is one for the books. On this observe, he tells the background story of his wrestle as an artist. He proceeds by contrasting the state of being unwell along with his lack of “catching” a supply of inspiration for his music, fully twisting the chilly/flu reference for a illness metaphor to place his thought throughout.

(*9*)

6. CL – “HWA”

The mugunghwa has bloomed

You higher disguise or I’ll discover you

On condition that this particular line was repeated many occasions all through the track, it deserves a worthy interpretation. Mugunghwa or Hibiscus syriacus is the nationwide flower of South Korea, often known as the Korean rose. Naturally, CL refers to herself because the Korean rose who has bloomed through her comeback. Other than that means of flower, “Hwa” additionally means anger and catastrophe. This positively explains why she is asking individuals to cover.

(*9*)

7. BTS’s RM – “Trivia: Love”

I’m only a particular person, particular person, particular person

You erode all my sharp edges

You make me

Into love, love, love

RM has been identified for his lyrical wits ever because the Bulletproof period, and he nonetheless amazes to today. Maybe considered one of his hottest and equally heartwarming drafts is the half the place he describes how love has eroded his edges as an individual. It is a reference to how “love (사랑)” and “particular person (사람)” are spelled the identical in Korean apart from the final letter in every phrase.

(*9*)

8. BIGBANG – “Zutter”

My checking account is sort of a pool desk, so many balls

G-Dragon has loads of punchlines up his sleeve, and this is only one of many. On this intelligent line, the BIGBANG member refers back to the wealth that he’s saving. The pronunciation of the Korean phrase for “ball (공)” additionally hints at one of many two methods to say “zero (공)” in Korean. So principally, he’s telling us about all of the zeros that make up a beneficiant sum of cash in his checking account.

(*9*)

9. MONSTA X’s Joohoney – “Psyche”

I wanna be like Michael (Jackson)

However I’m not a moonwalker (Moonwalking)

Cuz I’m all the time transferring ahead

Joohoney all the time throws punches by way of his diction, and this one is not any totally different. This track is fueled with confidence, and this refined nod to Michael Jackson’s signature dance whereas he states that he retains transferring in the wrong way is certainly a sensible lyrical transfer.

(*9*)

Which Okay-pop wordplay is your favourite? Tell us within the feedback under!

Esmee L. is a Moroccan full of life dreamer, author, and Hallyu fanatic.