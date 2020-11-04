9 killed in cotton mill blast, PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah assured help

Ahmedabad: A cotton mill in Ahmedabad exploded on Wednesday afternoon, killing 9 people. The fire brigade has rescued 9 others. Part of the mill collapsed completely due to the explosion. Sources in the LG hospital in Ahmedabad have confirmed the deaths of 9 people. “9 people were brought dead from the blast site,” a hospital official told IANS. We have admitted nine others to the hospital for treatment, of which two are in critical condition. Also Read – Gujarat: Fire in textile warehouse in Ahmedabad, four people died

PM Narendra Modi tweeted and expressed condolences to the family of the dead and worked for the quick recovery of the injured. He said that all possible help will be given to the victims and their families. Also Read – Preparations for Assembly elections, Home Minister Amit Shah will create environment in West Bengal after staying for two days

At the same time, Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted – The information about the fire in the clothes warehouse in Ahmedabad is very sad. The local administration is busy in providing all possible help at the scene. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the people who lost their lives in this accident and pray for the injured to get well soon. Also Read – JP Nadda’s visit canceled, Home Minister Amit Shah to visit West Bengal for a two-day visit

Please tell that the cotton cloth mill is located near the Nanu Kaka Estate on Pirana Piplaj Marg. Fire teams reached the spot, evacuated 18 people from under the rubble and admitted all to the LG hospital in Ahmedabad, out of which 9 people had died. According to fire department sources, the search is on for people trapped under the debris.

Ahmedabad Deputy Chief Fire Officer, Jayesh Khadia told IANS, “We believe the explosion occurred inside a chemical laboratory.” After which there were several blasts one after the other. The explosion was so large that many parts of this mill fell 50 meters away. The roof also fell due to the blast. Right now this place looks like a battleground.

He said, we divided our team into two parts. A team took out eight people from under the rubble, two of whom were dead. We have sent them all to the hospital. Three to four people may still be under the rubble. There are 100-125 people in the fire brigade. The fire is still on half of the mill and our teams are trying to extinguish it. The police, labor and employment department employees reached the spot after hearing the blast. Forensic department (FSL) experts are trying to find out the cause of the explosion.

(Input-IANS)