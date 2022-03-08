9 little-known features of Windows 10 that you may find extremely useful

Windows 10 is packed with an overwhelming number of useful features that very few people even know exist.. They range from extremely simple things inherited from old versions of Windows from many years ago, to novelties that are introduced with the most recent updates, that Microsoft hardly mentions and end up going unnoticed.

Not long ago we told you about quite a few of them, and now we’ve dug a little deeper into our collective knowledge of Genbeta to come up with another batch of little-known but very useful Windows 10 features that can make our lives easier, increase our productivity, or simply brighten up the day in front of the computer.

quick assistance





This is basically the simplest way to help someone solve problems in Windows 10, or get help from someone else to solve problems on our computer. The “Quick Assist” or “Quick Assistance” function of Windows 10, allows us to control another user’s computer remotely, or to give control to another user to do things with our PC.

Everything without having to install anything additional, no third-party programs like Team Viewer are needed, you don’t even need to open the browser. Just open the Start Menu, type “quick help” and press Enter. The next thing will be to log in with your account, generate a code and share it with the person you are going to help. In a few moments two people will be able to share a computer via remote connection.

Quick Assist is relatively new, so you may not have known that this useful tool was lurking in there with your system.

Rename multiple files automatically without having to type the name





This “trick” is a classic, but curiously, its use is not widespread and many people do not know that it can be done. In Windows 10, and other earlier versions of Windows, you can select multiple files at once and rename them all for the same number series.

For example, if you select 30 images, right click, choose rename, type “vacation” and press Enter, those 30 photos will be renamed “vacation (01), vacation (02), vacation (03), etc.” Windows adds a sequential number to each one automatically after the name you have chosen. It is the simplest way to batch rename files in Windows 10.

Get suggestions and autocorrect text





In Windows 10, regardless of whether you use a touch keyboard or not, it is possible to get text suggestions and even activate auto-correction in the purest style of how our smartphone keyboards do it. For this you only need to activate the text suggestions function for the hardware keyboard.

you will have to go to the Setting Windows 10 (Windows key + I), select Devices and navigate to the section Writing. There you should look for the part about hardware keyboard and change to Enabled the option Show suggestions as I type.

Further down is the option to automatically correct misspelled words, and also to activate multilingual suggestions if you are one of those who writes in more than one language.

Change the color and size of the cursor





Windows 10 has a ton of accessibility options, and one that can be not only useful but visually pleasing is changing the size and color of your cursor and mouse pointer. If you’re one of those who don’t see too well anymore and you lose your cursor every so often, this is going to come in handy, or simply if you want to give the same pointer a different color as always.

you just have to go to Setting Windows (Windows Key + I) and select Accessibility. Then, in the menu on the left you must click on Cursor and pointer. There you will find options to change the size and color for several suggested colors, although you can choose a custom one if you want. The same happens with the cursor (the toothpick flashing that appears in the text drawers).

Record screen without installing anything





Thanks to the Xbox game bar in Windows 10, it is possible to record the screen of our computer without having to install anything additional. The option appears simply when we press the key combination Windows + G and click on the record icon in the floating panels.

Now, there are direct keyboard shortcuts that allow us to start recording a window without having to open the game bar first. If we press the Windows key + ALT + R a recording will start immediately and you can control it with a small “Capture Status” indicator that will appear floating on your desktop.

Quick or screenshot searches





Most users search in Windows 10 simply by opening the Start Menu, but Windows 10 search has its own space that is technically separated. If we press the key combination Windows + S Search will open without the Start Menu.

In that box there are several options called “quick search“. This selection includes options such as “the weather today”, “today in history”, “movies in theaters”, and “Bing quiz” at the reach of a click. In addition to this, this search shows you not only the apps most recent that you have used, but the ones that you use the most, and it also allows you to search the web from an image.

You just have to click on the icon in the form of a camera that appears in the lower right corner of the search and you will be able to capture an image anywhere on your desktop to do a web search from it.

Insert Kaomojis (¬‿¬)





By now you may know the keyboard shortcut to insert emojis in Windows 10, but if not, today you can learn that it is launched with the Windows +; o Windows +. (depends on the language of your keyboard). That floating window with emojis also has other symbols in a more recent way: kaomoji.

Kaomoji are those Japanese emojis that create all kinds of expressions and actions with punctuation marks and other symbols. The kaomoji menu in Windows 10 is quite extensive, and you just have to open the emoji menu to easily insert any of them. What’s more, they are even organized by “moods”. ✍(◔◡◔)

Dismiss notifications very fast





If you get up from your computer for a while and your screen turns off or it goes to sleep in the meantime, when you return you may find yourself with a river of notifications, and sometimes you have to dismiss them one by one. However, this process can be a bit easier and less tedious if instead of clicking on the “x” of each notification boxyou just click the mouse wheel.

One middle clickcentral click, o clicking your mouse wheel is enough to dismiss notifications no matter what area of ​​the box you click.

Securely erase a hard drive without affecting Windows 10





In Windows 10 it is possible to securely erase your hard drive and have Windows 10 remain intact. This is useful in many scenarios, the main ones are that you are going to sell or give away your computer, or that you want to make it like new so that it works better, without having to manually format, download and reinstall the operating system.

This is done with the option Reset this PC what do you get in the Setting windows 10 inside section Update and Security under the options Recovery. When starting the process Windows will ask you if you want to remove all personal files, applications and settings, if you choose this option all data will be permanently deleted from the computer.

Cover Image | Andrei Trinidad – WallpaperHub