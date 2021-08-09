9 Maine Clinical Heart Emergency Division Staff Check Sure For COVID-19

The Maine CDC is investigating a COVID-19 outbreak at Maine Clinical Heart. Health center officers stated 9 emergency division body of workers examined certain, together with those that were totally vaccinated in opposition to the virus. The ones exams had been reported to the Maine CDC on Aug. 5. The health center has examined everybody who works within the emergency division as a precaution and is increasing checking out to give a boost to team of workers. The health center has additionally contacted sufferers within the emergency division to get them examined, even though none of the ones sufferers have examined certain up to now, officers stated.

