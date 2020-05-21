9 Male K-Pop Idols With Enviably Luscious Lashes

They are saying that eyes are the window to the soul, and nothing attracts consideration to a beautiful pair of peepers like some standout lashes. These idols have a few of the most enviable eyelashes within the biz, they usually’ve bought the sort of pure magnificence that mascara merely can’t replicate. With out additional ado (and in no specific order), listed below are 9 male idols with some really luscious lashes.

GOT7’s Yugyeom

GOT7’s maknae Yugyeom undoubtedly gained the genetic lottery in terms of lashes! His are lengthy and fluttery, and intensify his naturally doe-eyed look. No marvel the opposite members of GOT7 can by no means resist his charms!

NCT’s Jeno

One in every of Jeno’s finest options is his cute eye smile, and along with his pretty lashes they make the proper pair! Followers had been fast to note simply how thick and darkish they’re, and the way they stand out particularly properly when he smiles.

SEVENTEEN’s S.Coups

SEVENTEEN’s chief has some really unimaginable lashes! S.Coup’s eyelashes are so lengthy and thick that he has to trim them each morning to maintain them from getting too lengthy, and he’s even in a position to steadiness matchsticks on them. Even the hosts of “Weekly Idol” had been impressed!

See extra of SEVENTEEN on “Weekly Idol”:

Watch Now

MONSTA X’s Kihyun

Kihyun’s bought some amazingly hanging options, and his lashes are a standout for certain. They’re tremendous thick and darkish, framing his eyes completely and giving him a phenomenal cat-eyed look.

Park Ji Hoon

This former Wanna One member (now a soloist) gained a variety of consideration throughout his time on season two of “Produce 101” for his pretty, vibrant eyes, and his lashes complement them completely! Park Ji Hoon is the definition of “stars in your eyes.”

Stray Children’ Lee Know

Stray Children’ resident dance genius Lee Know is a complete stunner, and his lashes aren’t any completely different! They’re completely lengthy and fluttery, they usually make his eyes look additional spherical and candy.

NU’EST’s Ren

NU’EST’s Ren has been blowing followers away along with his fairy-like visuals ever for the reason that group’s debut, and his flawless fan of thick, darkish eyelashes provides to his charms. They’re so lengthy they virtually contact his cheekbones when his eyes are closed!

EXO’s Chen

EXO’s Chen has some stunning vocals – and a few stunning lashes! They curl upwards on the ends ever so barely, lifting his eyes and making him look additional youthful and vibrant. How will you not be jealous?

BTS’s V

BTS’s V has an limitless variety of distinctive charms, together with his wonderful eyelashes. They’re so thick and darkish that it appears like he’s carrying eyeliner even when he’s completely makeup-free, which is unquestionably a trait we’d like to have.

Are you aware some other idols with some critically gorgeous lashes? Drop a remark beneath!