9 Medical K-Dramas That Might Make You Dream Of Becoming A Doctor

Does anybody else ever get the urge to turn out to be a health care provider once they watch a very nice medical drama? No? Simply me? Nicely, no matter whether or not these dramas truly encourage you to turn out to be a health care provider, they’re certain to drag you in and hold you entertained all the identical. Plus, they would possibly even deepen your appreciation for medical professionals and all that they do.

A particular shoutout to the real-life docs, nurses, and different healthcare employees across the globe who’ve been working further arduous this 12 months on account of COVID-19!

Central to this drama are Ye Jin Woo (Lee Dong Wook), a warmhearted, patient-focused emergency room physician, and the hospital’s new president, Goo Seung Hyo (Cho Seung Woo). Whereas the previous values life above all else, the latter would a lot reasonably the hospital flip a revenue like every good enterprise would, leading to what at instances seems like a battle between good and evil. However are good and evil actually so clearly outlined in enterprise, and even drugs?

Though the first battle of saving lives vs. being profitable may appear simple at first, with one facet consisting of heroes combating for his or her sufferers and the opposite being made up of grasping villains, “Life” doesn’t restrict its characters to being strictly good or strictly evil. As a substitute, it presents the characters and the challenges they face in a much more nuanced means, analyzing issues from a number of angles so as to illuminate the views that every particular person brings.

“Golden Time” follows two docs, Lee Min Woo (Lee Sung Gyun) and Kang Jae In (Hwang Jung Eum), as they start their residency in an ER below the tutelage of trauma specialist Choi In Hyuk (Lee Sung Min). Collectively, the 2 be taught what being a health care provider actually means whereas having to function inside a system riddled with politics and injustices. The identify of this drama comes from a time period utilized in emergency drugs, “golden hour,” which is the very important time period instantly following a traumatic damage throughout which therapy could be the distinction between life and dying.

A part of what makes “Golden Time” particular is that, at its core, it’s not about seemingly infallible docs who’ve seen all of it, however reasonably about two beginner docs who’re nonetheless studying the ropes and are certain to make errors. This drama has been praised for highlighting Korea’s want to enhance its trauma care system, which stays a problem to today. Enjoyable reality: Choi In Hyuk is predicated on real-life trauma heart physician Lee Gook Jong, who risked his profession to carry out life-saving surgical procedure on a Korean Navy captain again in 2011.

This drama facilities round 5 docs, every with their very own specialty, who’ve been one of the best of buddies since their med college days 20 years in the past and now work alongside one another at a hospital. Reasonably than carefully following one specific storyline or overarching battle, “Hospital Playlist” explores the intricacies of every character’s day-to-day life, depicting each their victories and their defeats as they do their finest to save lots of their sufferers’ lives.

“Hospital Playlist” seems like a breath of recent air among the many numerous different medical Ok-dramas on the market, with one of many key differentiating components being that it takes a extra slice-of-life method, setting apart a lot of the melodrama normally seen within the style. So that you received’t discover any convoluted energy struggles, homicide plots, or god-like physicians that may clear up any medical thriller right here. That’s to not say the story is mundane by any means although. The truth is, it incorporates the proper mix of humor, romance, angst, and extra because the characters go about their every day lives, making “Hospital Playlist” an enticing watch from begin to end.

“Doctor Stranger” focuses on genius cardiothoracic surgeon Park Hoon (Lee Jong Suk). After spending his childhood trapped in North Korea together with his father, who was known as there to carry out coronary heart surgical procedure on none apart from Kim Il Sung, Hoon efficiently flees the nation as an grownup. Upon his return to South Korea, he’s employed by the nation’s high hospital, the place he showcases his good surgical expertise together with his uncanny means to shortly diagnose an issue just by touching somebody’s coronary heart.

Although this drama is much from reasonable, it’s undoubtedly an entertaining watch, due to its thrilling (albeit pretty ludicrous) plot and stable performances by its solid. It’s particularly attention-grabbing to see how “Doctor Stranger” handles all the politics surrounding North and South Korea relations, the end result being an added layer of hazard and intrigue on high of an already intense storyline studded with vengeance, romance, and even high-stakes surgical procedure competitions.

In search of to find medical breakthroughs for sufferers affected by ailments with a lower than 50 p.c survival charge, Han Seung Jae (Joo Ji Hoon) establishes a gaggle of elite docs generally known as — you guessed it — the Medical Prime Staff. What would possibly show more durable for the workforce than treating uncommon diseases and performing complicated surgical procedures, although, is combating in opposition to hospital politics, which prefers to place cash first and sufferers second.

Given its all-star solid and attention-grabbing premise, “Medical Prime Staff” had the potential to be a homerun. Sadly, nevertheless, this drama is a little bit of a disappointment for a lot of, largely on account of its dense dialogue (which is usually weighed down by medical jargon) and lack of notable character improvement. That mentioned, the stellar performing and nice chemistry between the solid alone make it price a minimum of giving this drama a shot.

“Hospital Ship” tells the story of a gaggle of docs who discover themselves working collectively on a medical ship that travels between tiny islands to supply free therapy to residents of rural villages. On the coronary heart of this drama lie two characters with polar reverse personalities: chilly and indifferent Tune Eun Jae (Ha Ji Received) and kind-hearted Kwak Hyun (Kang Min Hyuk). Regardless of their variations, the 2 step by step develop and bond with one another as they’re compelled to grapple with their inside demons, finally coming to see their lives in a brand new mild.

A giant a part of what makes this drama attention-grabbing is that though its characters are extremely technically expert, all of them depart loads of room for private progress, making “Hospital Ship” simply as a lot about individuals coping with their imperfections as it’s about them resolving medical emergencies, if no more so. With every docs’ flaws and previous traumas so absolutely on show, one can’t assist however be drawn in by this drama, anxious to see whether or not the characters will in the end achieve overcoming the issues which were holding them again up till now.

“D-Day” gives a captivating look into the challenges confronted throughout a pure catastrophe, portraying the lives of docs and different responders as they take care of the aftermath of an unprecedented 6.5 magnitude earthquake that leaves Seoul in shambles. This drama zooms in on three docs particularly, who resolve to place their prestigious hospital careers on maintain and workforce as much as assist these injured by the catastrophe, even when meaning placing their very own lives in danger as buildings and different buildings come crashing down round them.

It’s arduous to not be engrossed on this drama, watching with bated breath because the responders — a lot of whom seem selfless virtually to a fault — do all the pieces they’ll to save lots of lives across the clock. And whereas the concept of an earthquake devastating Seoul in actuality could seem unthinkable, it seems that a lot of the town is certainly at nice danger of sustaining harm within the occasion of a significant earthquake. In response to knowledge collected by Seoul’s metropolitan authorities in 2017, lower than a 3rd of the buildings in Seoul have been designed to face up to earthquakes.

Kim Sa Bu (Han Suk Kyu) is again within the second installment of “Dr. Romantic,” this time with two new college students to show what being a health care provider actually means: Website positioning Woo Jin (Ahn Hyo Seop), who would do something for cash, and Cha Eun Jae (Lee Sung Kyung), who will get nauseous each time she tries to carry out surgical procedure. Regardless of being expert docs, each Woo Jin and Eun Jae have their very own baggage stopping them from being nearly as good at their jobs as they could possibly be. Fortuitously, with slightly steering from Kim Sa Bu, the 2 simply would possibly be capable to break freed from their issues.

“Dr. Romantic 2” is an pleasant look ahead to quite a lot of causes, from its titular character — whom one can’t assist however be captivated by — to its robust supporting solid. The drama’s use of real-life medical circumstances additional provides to its enchantment, giving it a pleasant contact of accuracy and authenticity. Additionally, don’t fret in the event you haven’t watched the primary “Dr. Romantic” but; though the second season isn’t utterly impartial of the primary one, it’s completely watchable by itself. (Be sure you remark beneath which season you assume is healthier!)

What’s a gifted surgeon like Kim Tae Hyun (Joo Received) to do when he’s in determined want of cash to pay his sister’s medical payments? Complement earnings from his hospital day job by performing clandestine operations on gangsters on the facet, in fact. That is, till he will get caught by the hospital’s chief surgeon, who coerces him into serving to cowl up the hospital’s unlawful actions. As if issues weren’t already sophisticated sufficient, quickly after receiving his new task, Tae Hyun meets Han Yeo Jin (Kim Tae Hee), whom he awakens from a medically induced coma, solely to wind up in an much more complicated mess.

Truthful warning: Out of all of the dramas listed right here, “The Gang Doctor” is by far essentially the most loosely associated to life as a health care provider, regardless of its title. So in the event you’re on the lookout for a really medicine-focused watch, this one won’t be the fitting choose. What “The Gang Doctor” does provide that also would possibly entice you although is a feminine protagonist who veers away from the feminine lead archetype. As a substitute of being the optimistic, good-natured feminine lead seen so usually in dramas, Yeo Jin is highly effective, commanding, and keen to go to nice lengths to actual revenge upon those that have wronged her. Even her personal brother.

Which medical Ok-dramas have had you dreaming of sporting a white coat?

