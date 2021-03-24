9 Moments From “Hospital Playlist” That We Still Can’t Forget

It feels prefer it’s been an eternity because the first season of “Hospital Playlist” completed. As we await the second season, we are able to’t assist however rewatch varied scenes from the primary season that actually stole our hearts. It’s enjoyable to reminisce about all the nice occasions we shared whereas watching the physician buddies bond and bicker. Listed below are 9 of these unforgettable moments (in no explicit order).

Warning: spoilers forward!

1. Karaoke with the crew

The flashback to the crew singing and hanging out with one another was at all times so heartwarming to see. It’s additionally the half the place Ik Joon (Jo Jung Suk) busts out his chops and does a canopy of the music “Aloha” which additionally went on to grow to be the primary hit music in Korea for weeks. Folks cherished the nostalgic feels of listening to a remake of this music that was initially sung by the OG group Cool.

The eagerness by which this group sings is like no different.

2. Kim Joon Wan confessing to Lee Ik Solar

Kim Joon Wan (Jung Kyung Ho) had been hesitant to make the strikes on Ik Solar (Kwak Solar Younger) as a result of she was his greatest good friend’s little sister. However after Joon Wan brings Ik Solar her telephone, which she had left on the home, he can’t cease himself from confessing his emotions. He grabs her hand and tells her that he likes her. It’s a candy second as the 2 are so lovely collectively! Joon Wan’s incapacity to quiet down appeared to dissipate with Ik Solar, and it was nice to see his transformation.

3. Lee Woo Joo

Anytime the cutie Woo Joo (Kim Jun) appeared on display screen, it was a completely lovely deal with. His potential to devour such giant quantities of meals, converse politely to his father solely when he wished extra meals, and to acknowledge his dad’s behavior of going to the night time membership are all traits that made him so lovable. Wanting ahead to seeing much more of his infectious attraction within the second season!

(*9*)

4. Ahn Chi Hong displaying up on the campsite

When this episode aired and this scene was proven, it gave all of the butterflies. Via one single scene, Kim Joon Han grew to become a nationwide heartthrob. Though it was nearly anticipated that Ahn Chi Hong would present up to the campsite that Tune Hwa was at (regardless of the climate), it was nonetheless candy seeing him make his look. One of many issues that made Chi Hong so memorable was how he admired and cherished Tune Hwa from afar. From the gifting of footwear that he gave her anonymously to the oblique however very trustworthy confession he gave to her, he was a candy second lead. We will certainly miss him in season 2!

5. “I’ll repair it it doesn’t matter what.”

When Tune Hwa is on the hospital to seek out out if she has a severe sickness, Ik Joon reveals as much as assist her. After staying up all night time doing a surgical procedure, he finds the must be there for his greatest good friend. Tune Hwa is nervous and scared about her outcomes, however Ik Joon comforts her, attempting to reduce her fear. It’s a easy line, however an emotional and unforgettable one.

6. Lee Ik Joon confessing to Tune Hwa

On the very finish of season one, we had been blessed with a heartfelt and trustworthy confession from Ik Joon to his old flame Tune Hwa. Though we didn’t get the response from Tune Hwa, it was a aid to listen to Ik Joon lastly confess his emotions to her. He had been eager to since they first met in College and it was so candy seeing him inform her about his emotions for her. It’s pure, not awkward, and so excellent.

7. Ahn Jung Received kissing Jang Gyeo Wool

In episode 12 of “Hospital Playlist,” a second that viewers had been all anticipating for and ready for lastly got here into fruition. After all that point that Gyeo Wool (Shin Hyun Bin) was pining for Jung Received (Yoo Yeon Seok), she lastly musters up the braveness to ask Jung Received to remain working on the hospital as an alternative of changing into a priest. With this confession and request, Jung Received offers a deep and passionate kiss to Gyeo Wool. The enjoyment was by the roof as Gyeo Wool’s emotions had been lastly reciprocated!

8. Any time the band acquired collectively and jammed

The squad in “Hospital Playlist” all discovered their respective devices previous to the filming of the drama. They had been every given a selection to choose the instrument they wished and practiced across the clock with the intention to be ready for his or her roles. So these scenes the place the group is jamming collectively? It’s actually them taking part in and singing. The response for each music on the finish of each episode is such a fan favourite that after the season ended, they placed on a stay YouTube live performance for all their followers.

Right here is the complete live performance:

9. The entire consuming and arguing

This friendship was primarily based on the muse of their band, and naturally, meals. They might at all times get collectively and have dinner, conversing, sharing their worries, and typically even simply shouting at one another. These moments introduced the group nearer collectively and stored them bonded. There have been greater than sufficient occasions we acquired hungry watching them devour such scrumptious meals!

It was at all times so hilarious seeing the others trouble Tune Hwa and Joon Wan about consuming their meals so shortly.

Hey Soompiers, does this characteristic make you wish to rewatch season one? Let me know what your favourite half of the primary season is within the feedback under!

