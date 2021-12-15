9 more games leaked for Xbox Game Pass this week, with Mortal Kombat 11 or Firewatch as surprises

The Xbox On channel, in the United Kingdom, has published in advance the new games that would come to the service.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated 14 December 2021, 16:17 27 comments

Upgrade:

Microsoft has confirmed early in the afternoon all these and other news to be launched in Xbox Game Pass for PC and consoles between today and tomorrow.

Original news

The year 2021 is coming to an end, but Xbox Game Pass continues to nourish its vast library with new games. The subscription service of Microsoft had already announced the additions for the month of December, whose complete list added a total of twelve, but now we have been able to know that they are not the only ones.

As published by Xbox On, a well-known YouTube channel directly related to Xbox in the United Kingdom, we have new surprises this week. We are awaiting the official confirmation, but it is a direct and reliable source that probably missed the video prematurely. And the thing is loaded, since games like Mortal Kombat 11 or Firewatch are cited, joining the team from next December 16 along with other names (some already known and others not).

Here is the list of games that will arrive on Game Pass in a couple of days, being available both on PC and consoles, but also through cloud play:

In the absence of an official statement, and to know if there are more titles involved, these are the nine chosen for this Thursday, which join others such as Among Us, which has arrived on the platform this Tuesday. We still wonder how Microsoft is able to offer a service with such a number of games, but Phil Spencer himself has declared that it is very sustainable for all the benefits it generates.

