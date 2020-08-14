9 Movie Sidekicks Who Are Greater Than The Hero

The Lord Of The Rings Trilogy – Samwise Gamgee

This one is the epitome of a sidekick who ought to get a lion’s share of the credit score. Samwise Gamgee emotionally and bodily carried Frodo Baggins to Mordor to destroy the ring within the Lord of the Rings trilogy, and I do not imagine Frodo would’ve been capable of do it alone. Had Frodo been left to his personal gadgets, he would’ve change into the following Gollum, and for that alone, Frodo needs to be making second breakfast for Sam the remainder of his furry-footed life. Personally, I’ve all the time puzzled if Sam would’ve been corrupted by the ring’s energy in the identical approach Frodo did, and if this journey would’ve gone a lot quicker with simply him toting it.