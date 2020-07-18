9 Movies That Had To Work Around An Actor’s Death

Twilight Zone: The Film

The dying of actor Vic Morrow and two baby actors, Myca Dinh Le and Renee Shin-Yi Chen, has lived on as a catastrophic failure of Hollywood security procedures. The actor and the kids have been killed when a helicopter spun uncontrolled because of pyrotechnic explosions that have been positioned too shut collectively. The accident resulted in an investigation and trial, and dissolved the connection between administrators John Landis and Steven Spielberg. Landis and the crew have been finally acquitted of manslaughter expenses for the accident, although Landis was admonished for circumventing baby labor legal guidelines that may’ve in any other case assured the kids wouldn’t have been within the scene. Twilight Zone: The Film was nonetheless launched, and the phase with Morrow’s story was modified to have a special ending than what was supposed.