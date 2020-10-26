9 National Highways to be built in Tripura, journey to Bangladesh will be easy, Nitin Gadkari will lay foundation

new Delhi: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari will lay the foundation stone for nine national highway projects totaling 262 km, costing more than Rs 2752 crore in Tripura. Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb will preside over the event. Once the nine highway projects are completed, there will be connectivity to the inter-state and Bangladesh. This will also strengthen the tourism sector of the state. Also Read – Road Accident: High speed truck hit the garden, three killed

On completion of the new projects, the convenience of traveling to and from Tripura tourist places and religious places will be better. This will also increase the means of employment in the region. The projects will reduce vehicle travel time and maintenance costs and fuel consumption.

The implementation of the projects will improve the socio-economic condition of the area. These national highways will improve the transport of agricultural goods and reach more and more markets, which will reduce the cost of goods and services. They will also make easy and quick access to health care and emergency services. This will give a boost to the GDP of Tripura State.