9 Nintendo Switch games for less than 6 euros, but they are not the only video game offers

Take advantage of the latest discounts in the eShop catalog.

There are few more pleasurable sensations than buying a good video game for very few euros, and that is exactly what we bring you in this special dedicated to the Nintendo Switch offers that you can find right now in the eShop. And among all of them, we have made a small selection with 10 recommended games for less than 6 euros.

In this compilation you will find everything from puzzle adventures to strategy or action games with the most disparate themes. What does not change is the quality of these video games, which at the price they are at, are more than interesting options. Of course, here we leave you with our recommendations but do not hesitate to share your own game lists, with those titles that are worth buying.

Candle: The Power of the Flame for 3.99 euros (before 19.99 euros). A beautiful puzzle and platform adventure painted with watercolors. Despite its beautiful staging, Candle is one of those video games in which failures are paid for with the life of the protagonist, a young shaman apprentice who must use his ingenuity to escape from the evil Wakcha, their deadly traps and other creatures dangerous. (Offer valid until 06-14-2022)

Flashback for 2.99 euros (before 14.99 euros). For the veterans of this passion, its name may not tell you much, but this is one of those video games with more than 30 years behind it that is worth being a player. And more if he only asks for 2.99 euros in return. A must have for Nintendo Switch. (Offer valid until 06-06-2022)

Flipping Death for 3.99 euros (before 19.99 euros). “Jump between platforms, solve puzzles, and help the dead rest in peace by possessing the living and managing them as you please.” This is how this comical adventure from Zoink Games is presented where you have to control Death and it can be yours for a ridiculous price. (Offer valid until 05-31-2022)

Riverbond for 2.19 euros (before 21.99 euros). He recently starred in one of the Epic Games Store gifts on PC, but if your thing is to play on the Nintendo hybrid system, we have good news: the video game can be yours for only 2.19 euros. If you pay for it you will find an epic journey of action, shooting and voxels with co-op. (Offer valid until 05-18-2022)

Silence for 1.99 euros (before 19.99 euros). It is not the best video game of its authors, but for only 1.99 euros it offers an adventure with one of those artistic sections that is difficult not to applaud and in which we have to help its protagonist to save a world that lives between harmony and darkness, between life and death. (Offer valid until 05-21-2022)

State of Mind for 1.99 euros (before 19.99 euros). Also at a laughable price we have State of Mind, a futuristic adventure that delves into the most personal aspects and the relationships between all beings. It didn’t leave a great taste in the mouth at the time, but it’s hard not to give it a try at this great discount. (Offer valid until 05-21-2022)

SteamWorld Heist: Ultimate Edition for 4.99 euros (before 19.99 euros). One of the best turn-based strategy games of recent years. After taking us to the depths of the earth with SteamWorld Dig, this Image & Form video game takes flight to outer space, putting us in charge of a diverse group of robotic characters with their own strengths and weaknesses. Once you get into the action, it’s hard to get away from this fantastic game. (Offer valid until 05-31-2022)

Sword of the Necromancer for 5.99 euros (before 14.99 euros). For some time now, roguelikes have been able to find their place in the market, including Nintendo Switch. With Sword of the Necromancer expect an action RPG and dungeons where you revive defeated enemies to make them fight by your side. (Offer valid until 05-21-2022)

The Gardens Between for 3.99 euros (before 19.99 euros). At a bargain price we find this puzzle-solving adventure about the true meaning of friendship, having to guide two good friends through a surreal archipelago made up of gardens with one caveat: you do not control them, but time. (Offer valid until 05-18-2022)

