9 Other Twilight Series Moments We Now Want To See From Edward’s Perspective

Bella And Edward Reuniting In Italy And Assembly With The Volturi

Although witnessing Bella and Edward’s breakup seems to be like it could be no enjoyable for both get together, one of many sweetest moments within the collection occurs after this to make up for all of it. When Bella and Alice trek to Italy to search out Edward and save him from dying, there’s a cute second when Edward sees her once more that we’d like to see his model of. I particularly love when he thinks he’s in heaven earlier than registering that Bella is in entrance of him. Simply after that they meet the Volturi and it could be actually fascinating to listen to Edward’s ideas in regards to the members of the Italian vampire clan, particularly relating to their ideas on Bella and her defend talents.