9 Other Twilight Series Moments We Now Want To See From Edward’s Perspective

Go away a Remark
Anybody else end Midnight Solar, and suppose to your self: “Now what?” Is smart, final time we learn the story, Twilight was adopted by a whole saga of novels that had been then famously tailored to a movie franchise starring Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson. And, we miss studying minds with him?!? Now, what will we do with all this leftover vitality concerning Stephenie Meyer’s vampire collection… look ahead to extra installments from Edward Cullen’s perspective? Nope, however we will dream.
Shortly after Midnight Solar hit bookshelves, the writer stated she won’t be writing extra books from Edward Cullen’s POV, though they would definitely soar to the bestseller lists too. Apparently writing for Edward makes Stephenie Meyer “additional anxious.” Oh, as a result of he’s a self-loathing vamp who offers into his emotions for a human teen regardless of figuring out full nicely it is actual improper? You wrote him Meyer, not me! She is planning to work on two extra mysterious Twilight books. In any case, studying Twilight from Edward’s voice made for an entertaining return to Forks. Listed below are some moments from the remainder of the saga we’d love to listen to him narrate if we may:
Edward’s Publish-Breakup Life In New Moon
One central purpose why Stephenie Meyer completely doesn’t need to follow-up Midnight Solar with New Moon from Edward’s aspect of issues is as a result of couple’s large break up in New Moon that leads Bella Swan to get into bikes and cliff diving. What was Edward doing all that point whereas Bella was attending to know the werewolves? Meyer thinks the opposite model of New Moon “would simply be a nightmare of despair and vacancy,” however she did write just a few pages from his perspective for curious followers right here. We are curious if he ever returns to Forks to see her or will get into any cool hobbies himself.
Bella And Edward Reuniting In Italy And Assembly With The Volturi
Although witnessing Bella and Edward’s breakup seems to be like it could be no enjoyable for both get together, one of many sweetest moments within the collection occurs after this to make up for all of it. When Bella and Alice trek to Italy to search out Edward and save him from dying, there’s a cute second when Edward sees her once more that we’d like to see his model of. I particularly love when he thinks he’s in heaven earlier than registering that Bella is in entrance of him. Simply after that they meet the Volturi and it could be actually fascinating to listen to Edward’s ideas in regards to the members of the Italian vampire clan, particularly relating to their ideas on Bella and her defend talents.
When Jacob Black Kisses Bella In Eclipse
After diving into Midnight Solar, we all know greater than ever how possessive and jealous Edward Cullen can get about Bella. He often imagines throwing Mike Newton in opposition to partitions and such. Prefer it’s critically an excessive amount of! However we’re inquisitive about how his thoughts handled Bella’s love for Jacob Black, even when her choice for Edward is evident. One main second for the love triangle comes when Jacob ignores Bella’s needs and kisses her, leading to Bella punching him within the face and cracking her hand as a result of he’s a werewolf. Edward expresses some anger in Eclipse, however offers us the small print!
Edward Connecting With The Quileute Pack
Talking of Jacob Black and Edward’s POV, another excuse he’d turn out to be useful later within the collection is as a result of he can learn the minds of your complete wolf pack when they’re reworked. At one level, Edward serves as a translator for the wolves due to his talents. The Quileutes can learn one another’s minds all collectively without delay in a community of bonds, and for Edward to have the ability to faucet into that, followers may get a greater sense of how the pack operates, together with the unusual and humorous ideas that should go between them.
Edward And Bella’s Marriage ceremony Day
Who doesn’t need to know what each member of the family you invited thinks about you as you get married? Bella and Edward’s wedding ceremony day could be enjoyable to expertise from Cullen’s perspective due to all of the grime spreading round, whether or not it’s from Bella’s jealous high-school pal Jessica or Edward’s different vampire household. Edward’s the proper particular person to offer us a broader scope of the final opinion in regards to the blissful couple, however we’d additionally hope he drowned them out and loved the day with Bella.
The Newlyweds’ South American Honeymoon And Bella’s Shock Being pregnant
Now that I give it some thought, Breaking Daybreak as an entire could be an excellent addition from Edward Cullen’s eye, as a result of there’s a lot occurring we need to hear his ideas on. Together with the marriage, we’d learn alongside for the honeymoon too, the place Edward and Bella escape off a secret location in South America and eventually spend some high quality time collectively away from vampire drama. Sure, clearly we would like Edward’s ideas on his first time – dude actually waited it out, think about the place these expectations are at? And naturally the occasion that disrupts their second of peace. When Bella turns into pregnant.
Edward’s First Searching Journey With Bella After She Turns
Essentially the most irritating factor about studying from Edward’s perspective is all of the self-loathing he has about being with a human. However what occurs when she turns into a vampire like him? I’d think about it’s probably the greatest emotions for Cullen to lastly have his thoughts away from fascinated about sucking her blood for the primary time. To hear Edward’s ideas when vampire Bella will get into looking and his desires of being along with her perpetually change into actual could be fascinating to listen to his ideas on.
The First Time Edward Reads His Daughter’s Thoughts
The final second from the Twilight saga we’d like Edward to relate is the second he begins to listen to the ideas of his daughter, Renesmee. This occurs when Bella is late in her being pregnant and in a dire near-death state. Edward hears Renesmee’s thoughts and catches how clever and loving she is towards her household. It’s an lovable scene within the books, however we solely caught it in a second-hand state of affairs. It might fairly superb to learn Edward’s phrases (through Stephenie Meyer after all) about listening to the primary ideas of a new child vampire child.
What do you suppose? Would you learn one other Midnight Solar-type novel? Which one would it not be? Vote in our ballot beneath and keep tuned right here on CinemaBlend for extra Twilight information.
Add Comment