9 phrases by Lautaro Martínez: his two candidates to win the World Cup, his talk with Di María about the injury and the suffering for Racing in the definition of the tournament

The Inter striker beat the fight for the title between Racing and Boca



Lautaro Martínez’s present at Inter Milan is extraordinary. The remarkable productions of him in the Champions League and the A league they put the Tour in the eye of the powers of Old continent and in the last hours the local press assures that his destiny could change in the immediate future. As reported Tuttosportthe leadership of Manchester City I would be willing to put a check on the table for 100 million euros to hire the striker. The Italian media also provides that if this option does not prosper (the amount is less than its termination clause), members of the squad could enter the negotiation The citizensgiven that the Bahiense is a priority for Pep Guardiola.

But beyond what may happen in the next transfer market, the Argentine striker closely follows what happens in the Professional League, where Racing, Huracán and Boca settle for domestic glory. In an interview given to TyC Sportsthe former Academy attacker revealed that he maintains a constant debate with his father, who is a fan of the Xeneize. “He wants me to be champion Boca and me Racing”, he said matter-of-factly.

The player emerged from Tita Mattiussi assured that he stayed until 2 am to see the triumph of the team of Fernando Gago ante Lanus and remarked that he lives with much suffering each commitment albiceleste. “I had to leave six months before the title that he won Edward Coudet, but I see the same characteristics with the current equipment. There is a good proposal to be the protagonist on all courts, with possession of the ball and a nine that costs any defender, ”he analyzed in reference to the current situation that he is going through. Enzo Copetti.

Beyond his feeling for the AcademiaLautaro Martínez also referred to the start of the World Cup to be played in Qatar. The Tour He stressed that he lives with anxiety, because he “wants it to start now.” “There is so little left that it seems that the days go by slower. Likewise, I try to be calm and enjoy the games with Inter”, he confessed.

In the dialogue, the Bahian highlighted the continuity of Lionel Scaloni at the head of the national team, beyond what happens in the Gulf country. “It means a lot, because for us he is a fundamental piece. You have created a group, you have created a team, has created something within the group that is very difficult to achieve, such as trust and respect”, sentenced. And in his arguments he continued with a deep analysis about the leader of La Scaloneta. “Periods with the same coach in the National Team are sometimes very positive because you can continue with the same work, with an idea that you have been shaping for years. It is very important and it makes me very happy”.

In what will be strictly the international event that will begin on November 20 in Asia, the Tour He warned that “Argentina showed that it can be a protagonist against the Europeans” and fueled his illusion of achieving the goal. In addition, he recalled that she had a dialogue with Angel Di Maria y Paulo Dybala, who are in full recovery from their respective injuries. “I spoke with Ángel, I sent him a message when I found out and he was calm. She told me that she was going to recover quickly and soon, I think she had about 20 days or so. I hope that both he and Paulo, who are very important to us in this National Team, recover soon and in the best way”.

“We are going to play all the matches as we have been doing up to now. I think that the favorites to win the World Cup are France and Brazil, who have players of enormous hierarchy; but we are going to try to leave Argentina as little as possible“, complete.

