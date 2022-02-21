9 PlayStation games you can play on PC now: Console hits ready for your mouse and keyboard

Iconic games and exciting new franchises have landed on Steam and the Epic Games Store.
Times change and what seemed impossible before becomes more real than ever. Following the introduction of PlayStation PC as a new brand for its computer video games and the arrival of some of its most successful recent games, the veteran video game company has been giving many joys to PC gamers.
Nathan Drake will be the next to arrive on PCWhile many of the most in-demand PlayStation games on PC are still missing, gamers have already been able to enjoy many great worksin addition to waiting for others that will be released shortly, such as Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, where PC players will be able to embark on the adventures of Nathan Drake, Chloe Frazer and Nadine Ross and which is expected for this first quarter of 2022.
But while we wait, we wanted to collect 9 video games that you can now play on your computers and that in another time would have been unthinkable. As you will see, not all of them are Sony games, some of those included in the list are games that at some point they were exclusive to PlayStation and that they had an important weight for the platform.
Some of these adaptations have already been celebrated by relevant figures of the company, as is the case with the legendary Shuhei Yoshida, which we have been able to see enjoy PlayStation games in its new Steam Deck from Valve. If you don’t find any of those titles on the list that you want to bring to your mouse and keyboard, don’t worry, it happens to us too, that’s why we also wanted to talk about those PlayStation games that we would love to see in the future on PC .