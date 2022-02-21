9 PlayStation games you can play on PC now: Console hits ready for your mouse and keyboard

Iconic games and exciting new franchises have landed on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Times change and what seemed impossible before becomes more real than ever. Following the introduction of PlayStation PC as a new brand for its computer video games and the arrival of some of its most successful recent games, the veteran video game company has been giving many joys to PC gamers.

Nathan Drake will be the next to arrive on PCWhile many of the most in-demand PlayStation games on PC are still missing, gamers have already been able to enjoy many great worksin addition to waiting for others that will be released shortly, such as Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, where PC players will be able to embark on the adventures of Nathan Drake, Chloe Frazer and Nadine Ross and which is expected for this first quarter of 2022.

But while we wait, we wanted to collect 9 video games that you can now play on your computers and that in another time would have been unthinkable. As you will see, not all of them are Sony games, some of those included in the list are games that at some point they were exclusive to PlayStation and that they had an important weight for the platform.

Some of these adaptations have already been celebrated by relevant figures of the company, as is the case with the legendary Shuhei Yoshida, which we have been able to see enjoy PlayStation games in its new Steam Deck from Valve. If you don’t find any of those titles on the list that you want to bring to your mouse and keyboard, don’t worry, it happens to us too, that’s why we also wanted to talk about those PlayStation games that we would love to see in the future on PC .

God of War Kratos’ arrival on PC has been widely celebrated. The 2018 PS4 title has arrived perfectly adapted to the mouse and keyboard, and accompanied by a wide range of graphic settings, achieving great results on mid-range computers. NVIDIA’s DLSS 2.0 technology, frame rate unlocking, and support for ultra-wide displays are the icing on the cake for a flawless conversion. Days Gone Sony Bend’s open-world zombie and biker game arrived on PS4 in 2019 with a series of technical issues that betrayed a general lack of polish. In 2021, Deacon would find his next destination on PC with a reliable port that, without seeking to do anything revolutionary, naturally adapted to teams of all kinds. Stable in terms of FPS, adapted to ultrawide and attractive in high settings. Horizon: Zero Dawn Complete Edition Horizon: Forbidden West is a few days away from launching on PlayStation, but in 2020, the adventure that kicked off Aloy’s story came to PC with a really good adaptation. Horizon: Zero Dawn Complete Edition collected the original 2017 title and its expansion, The Frozen Wilds, with new features such as 4K maximum resolution, HDR, unlimited framerate, ultra-wide support, and a FoV bar. Heavy Rain David Cage brought one of his personal stories to PS3 over a decade ago. The title supported the base of his gameplay in Quick Time Events, developing a mystery and investigation adventure with the cinematographic narrative as the main protagonist and a story that plays with us while we discover the Origami Killer. An exciting game with a very interesting storyline and multiple endings. Beyond: Dos Almas In 2013, David Cage once again offered us a graphic adventure with his particular style, a great narrative load and with emotions as a great plot engine. Beyond Dos Almas arrived with a Quantic Dream that treasured a large community of players who were fans of its proposals, with a great cast of actors and an absorbing story, a great artistic direction and a fantastic soundtrack. Detroit: Become Human The third of the Quantic Dream titles that jumped from PlayStation to PC was Detroit: Become Human, possibly David Cage’s most ambitious adventure and that won us over with a staging worthy of the best movies, excellent visuals and 4K resolution. The plot of the play unfolds through difficult decisions to be made and both the exploration and the puzzles become very interesting. Death Stranding The last game of the father of Metal Gear after becoming independent from Konami raised a proposal as original as personal. Hideo Kojima placed us in a fragmented and devastated United States, where Sam Porter Bridges, played by Norman Reedus, would experience a cutting-edge epic in his quest to unify the country on a journey from east to west. After passing through PS5, the Director’s Cut version will also land on PC on March 30. Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy y Spyro: Reignited Trilogy When we think of the catalog of the first PlayStation, it is likely that some of the first franchises that come to mind are both Crash and Spyro. More than two decades later, Activision brought back these beloved characters in two trilogies with a new look that still work as well as the first day. Platforms, exploration, demanding levels and characters full of charisma.

