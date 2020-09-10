‘9 pm-9pm’ RJD lantern lit from Bihar to Singapore, Tejashwi said this to Nitish ..

Bihar Politics: Against unemployment, the RJD announced a 9-minute-9 minute symbolic protest yesterday, ie on August 9, and appealed to the people to turn off the bulb-tubelights and burn lanterns and lamps in their homes for nine minutes from nine o’clock and unemployment But express your opposition Also Read – RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh’s condition deteriorates, Admit in Delhi AIIMS, is determined to insist …

On the call of Tejashwi, RJD and its allies lit lanterns, diyas, candles on Wednesday from 9 am to 9 min in various districts of Bihar. In Patna, leaders of RJD including Tejashwi-Tej Pratap, Ma Rabri Devi, lit lanterns. So at the same time, this campaign of Tejashwi Yadav got support from Uttar Pradesh to Singapore.

Even before 9 o'clock in Patna, the Lalu-Rabri house at 10 Circular Road was completely darkened and the Lalu family together lit a lantern. In this program, along with Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, Tejashwi and Rabri Devi also lit the lantern and stood with the lantern for 9 minutes.

Along with this, Tejashwi attacked Nitish Kumar vigorously by tweeting and wrote that the campaign against unemployment by lighting a lantern for 9 minutes at 9 pm on 9 th of today to drive away the darkness of unemployment from the lives of crores of youth Ensured their participation in

It is unemployed in Bihar

Responsible for

Nitish Kumar is

Tejaswi’s campaign was also supported by his sister Rohini Acharya and lit a lantern at her home in Singapore and shared this photo on social media. On this campaign of Tejashwi, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and SP leader Akhilesh Yadav said that today he has written a history of the changes of tomorrow, writing a revolution in the sky of politics.

He said that today the youth has started the countdown of the BJP’s reign. We have always supported candles by burning candles for the sake of youth and will continue to give them.

Tejashwi, while addressing the media during this time, said that Nitish ji says that people of Bihar do not need lanterns anymore, but the truth is that arrows are no longer needed in Bihar because the era of missile has arrived. Is there any need for an arrow in this situation?

Tejashwi Yadav said that all the people of Bihar are angry with Nitish Kumar. He recently held a virtual rally, which proved to be a complete failure. His rally in social media received more dislikes than likes. When the unemployed youth of Bihar raise questions about it from the government, their police show sticks to the youth.