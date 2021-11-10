9 railway stations of UP and temples of many towns together with Ayodhya threatened to blow bombs on sixth December, created a stir

Meerut: A letter has been written to the Superintendent of Meerut Town Railway Station, threatening to explode 9 railway stations together with Meerut with a bomb. There was once a stir on the station after the superintendent won a threatening letter on Tuesday. On this letter, along with many railway stations together with Meerut, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Aligarh, Khurja, Kanpur, Lucknow, Shahjahanpur, on December 6, Hanumangarhi, Ramjanmabhoomi, Allahabad, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar and Saharanpur in Ayodhya and lots of temples of Uttar Pradesh. Threatened to blow it up with a bomb.Additionally Learn – Kanpur Metro Information: CM Yogi flagged off the trial of Kanpur Metro, passengers will be capable to commute quickly

Confirming this, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Railway Police, Sudesh Kumar Gupta stated on Wednesday that the administrative center of the Superintendent of Meerut Town Railway Station has won this kind of letter on Tuesday, and then safety preparations were made at Cantt station, Partapur station but even so Meerut Town station. has been hardened. Additionally Learn – There is not any distinction between SP-BJP, those two aspects of the coin, need to make Hindu-Muslim, BSP gets majority like 2007: Mayawati

Deputy Superintendent of Police Gupta stated that on this case, a case has been registered in opposition to unknown other people underneath segment 505/2 in GRP police station positioned at Meerut Town railway station.

He instructed that prima facie it looks as if any individual’s mischief. A identical letter was once additionally won through the Hapur Railway Station Superintendent’s administrative center on 30 October, and then an extensive investigation was once performed within the station premises. Additionally Learn – Those that used to hesitate to visit the temple, practice this kind of giant tilak, as though they’re the most important Hindus: CM Yogi

The police management has higher vigil in view of the Leader Minister’s proposed consult with to Meerut on Thursday. Superintendent of Police (Town) Vineet Bhatnagar stated that further safety is being taken for the Leader Minister’s consult with.