9 RPGs for less than 5 euros that we recommend among the more than 2,500 PC games on offer at GOG

The CD Projekt RED store offers five free games these weeks, but also great discounts.

It shows in the thermometer of our cities: summer is almost here. From the main stores they usually welcome these dates in the best possible way, announcing discounts on hundreds of titles so that all players, without having to squeeze their pocket, find proposals where they can invest many hours, more now that many finish classes or take a vacation for a few weeks.

From GOG they are one of those businesses that usually bet on the Summer Offers. Valid until June 26, they allow you to take a look at the history of the video game with discounts that span several decades, from the 80s to the current years. But it also has categories divided into genres, and these are the ones we want to stay with, recommended 9 RPG for less than 5 euros.

Bastion for 2.79 euros (before 14.09 euros). Hades, Transistor… But Bastion was the video game with which Supergiant Games began its journey, today one of the most beloved indie teams on the market that 10 years ago managed to captivate us with an action and fantasy RPG set in a world with more than 40 environments lush hand-painted

Darkest Dungeon for 3.49 euros (before 22.99 euros). With this video game, Alejandro Pascual said in his analysis, the staunch dungeon explorers will spend weeks here in total darkness. The Red Hook rogulike was a complete surprise in 2016, and such was its success that a second installment was born not many months ago.

Earthlock: Festival of Magic for 4.49 euros (before 24.99 euros). With a second installment underway, it may be a good time to get to know this ideal video game for lovers of Japanese role-playing games. It is a fantasy RPG and turn-based combat where you travel through a planet as mysterious and beautiful as it is harsh.

Deus Ex: Human Revolution – Director’s Cut for 2.99 euros (before 19.99 euros). We go with an offer: DE: H3 for less than three euros. It is said soon, but we are before one of the best releases of its time that presents a science fiction story of those that leave you talking with your friends for weeks.

Dragon Age: Origins – Ultimate Edition for 4.69 euros (before 17.79 euros). For a few days we already know the name of the new installment of the saga, and this may have made you grow the need to discover one of the most beloved role-playing sagas. You’re in luck, because Dragon Age: Origins is at a bargain price on GOG these days.

Loop Hero for 4.99 euros (before 14.99 euros). It was quite an indie phenomenon at its launch, selling a tremendously rewarding combination of strategy with cards in which there was an end to a time loop. The result is none other than an infinite adventure where you can return again and again thanks to its great replay value.

Star Wars: Kotor for 2.89 euros (before 8.19 euros). Another topical RPG, in this case due to the desire of many of us to learn more about the announced remake. With Star Wars: Kotor, fans of the universe imagined by George Lucas will find one of his best proposals in a story set thousands of years before the main saga.

The Metronomicon for 3.99 euros (before 19.99 euros). We are now going with a recommendation that is very different from everything offered before: a rhythmic RPG where you can kill fearsome beasts without losing your step. In the video game, good music is guaranteed, as well as being able to give powers to its heroes and villains.

The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings for 2.99 euros (before 19.99 euros). GOG is the CD Projekt RED store, and as such we can find several of their video games at bargain prices. That is the case of The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings, which will be reduced to less than three euros these weeks to make us travel with Geralt de Rivia.

So far our selection. But as always in these cases we urge you to review your wish list and see if GOG meets your needs. There are hundreds of discounted titles from different eras, genres and themes, and in this special we wanted to highlight nine role-playing proposals, choosing between recent titles, great classics, surprises from the independent scene, etc.

In the newsroom we will continue to inform you of new promotions. On the other hand, we remember that from GOG they are going to give away up to five games with these offers.

More about: GOG and Offers.