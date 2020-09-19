9 senior volunteers at RSS headquarters test positive for corona virus test

Nagpur: 9 senior workers residing at Nagpur headquarters of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh were confirmed infected by the Kovid-19 investigation. An RSS worker gave this information on Saturday. Also Read – 97 people lost their lives traveling in labor station trains: Government’s reply in Parliament

An RSS worker said, "In the investigation of nine volunteers, the infection has been confirmed two or three days ago. Most of them are senior citizens. All have been sent to separate residences and the headquarters have been completely sanitized.

The RSS worker said that Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat and Sarkaryavah Bhaiyya ji were not in the Joshi headquarters when the investigation was confirmed by the activists. There are about 20 senior volunteers at the Sangh headquarters.