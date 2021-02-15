9 Super Sweet K-Pop Songs That Are Perfect For Valentine’s Day

The vacation of affection is right here, and out of the blue (nearly) the complete world is in a lovey-dovey temper. Sweets, roses, presents, and secret admirers… Valentine’s Day positive has a bit of little bit of every little thing to heat one’s coronary heart. But we are able to’t communicate of holidays and not using a merry tune! That’s the place love songs make their entrance: mellow, fluffy, and emotional. Discuss setting the temper!

The next tracks are among the sweetest Ok-pop releases with a touch of edginess – because it occurs to be the signature transfer of many idol soloists and teams. This being stated, let’s get into the Valentine’s Day spirit with this 12 months’s playlist!

1. IU – “Blueming”(*9*)

If there’s an idol who all the time is aware of how you can make our hearts flutter, it’s IU. On this single, she walks us by the prologue to each potential relationship when two persons are excitingly getting to know one another. Possibly this plot may apply to you this 12 months?

2. iKON – “My Kind”(*9*)

You already know that feeling you get whenever you lastly cross paths along with your perfect kind? iKON appears to know a factor or two about it as they describe their “Surprise Girl.” Cute and playful, the lyrics are set to cheer you up in a heartbeat.

3. BLACKPINK – “Whistle”(*9*)

A whistle right here and a whisper there, BLACKPINK positive is aware of how you can unfold love of their space. This sound is the right mixture of edgy and candy, the place the quartet freely speaks about how their emotions evolve when their crushes turn into their love pursuits.

4. Zico – “I Am You, You Are Me”(*9*)

Zico by no means ceases to amaze along with his music. On this laidback observe, he efficiently manages to painting the soulmate idea each visually and lyrically, leaving his viewers each fascinated and touched with the dreamy illustration.

5. SEVENTEEN – “Love Letter”(*9*)

Are we actually celebrating Valentine’s Day if we don’t discuss love letters? SEVENTEEN does it for us on this smooth rendition the place they nervously confess their emotions by writing down their ideas within the type of a love letter.

6. CL – “5STAR”(*9*)

CL takes us by a journey portraying the numerous points of a relationship, together with the ups and downs. That is to say that love will not be all the time sunshine and roses, however it’s about being there for each other by hardships.

7. BTS – “Trivia: Love”(*9*)

Love will be complicated typically. On this groovy beat, RM raises the query and proceeds to provide his personal tackle love by pulling the well-known “particular person/love” Korean wordplay. In different phrases: for those who discover THE particular person, you’ll discover love.

8. EXO-SC – “Nearer To You”(*9*)

This track is the right background music for a candle mild date. Sehun and Chanyeol make hearts soften with their charismatic aura and poetic supply, the place they bathe their vital others with compliments and don’t shrink back from expressing their love wholeheartedly.

9. TWICE – “What Is Love?”(*9*)

For some, Valentine’s Day comes as a time of reflection. Everybody goals to dwell a love story much like what they see on TV or learn in fairy tales, however how correct is that this comparability? TWICE is asking all the suitable questions on love and we are able to solely share their sentiment.

Which Ok-pop track is your Valentine’s Day melody this 12 months? Tell us within the feedback beneath!

Esmee L. is a Moroccan vigorous dreamer, author, and Hallyu fanatic.