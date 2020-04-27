9 Superhero Characters The Harry Potter Cast Would Be Perfect To Play

Rupert Grint – Wally West (The Flash)

You could possibly name one in every of Rupert Grint’s earlier roles, Thunderpants (through which he performs the ingenious greatest good friend of a boy gifted with highly effective flatulence), to be a superhero film, however I don’t suppose he would need you to contemplate its existence. To give the 31-year-old actor, greatest identified for taking part in the Ron Weasley within the Harry Potter movies, his first actual comedian e book position, I believe we must always take into account famously red-haired characters, resembling Barry Allen’s eventual successor of the Flash moniker, Wally West. After all, the DCEU already has Ezra Miller as Barry Allen and Keiynan Lonsdale performs Wally (or Child Flash) within the Arrowverse, so I suggest a full reboot fully unrelated to both property (since that’s already DC’s plan for nearly all the pieces else), making Grint the official Flash, however maybe paying refined tribute to Barry all through because the speedster earlier than him.