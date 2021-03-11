9 Taiwanese & Chinese Dramas That Are Turning The Big 10 In 2021

It’s that point once more the place we flip again the clock by 10 years and revisit among the extra memorable dramas from a decade in the past. This time, we’re turning the highlight on one other class of dramas which have stolen our hearts over time — dramas from Mainland China and Taiwan. Whether or not it’s the quintessential Taiwanese idol dramas, the massive manufacturing Chinese interval dramas, or all of the variations in between, 2011 had loads of huge hits for the Mandarin-speakers (and the subtitle-readers).

For apparent causes, we are able to’t record out all of the dramas that premiered in 2011, so right here is only a small sampling of 9 that caught our eyes a decade in the past and nonetheless have a spot in our hearts at present. With out additional ado, let’s head down reminiscence lane and say “Comfortable Birthday” to those 10-year-old dramas (in no explicit order):

“Sunny Happiness”

“Sunny Happiness” is the second entry within the “Comfortable” trilogy and stars Mike He as Xiang Yun Jie and Janine Chang as Fang Yong Yong. Xiang Yun Jie is younger, wealthy, handsome, and aloof, however in contrast to many of the earlier roles Mike He has taken, Xiang Yun Jie additionally occurs be divorced. He additionally has an eight-year-old son that he didn’t know he had. In comes Fang Yong Yong, a employees who works on the resort Xiang Yun Jie owns. Since Xiang Yun Jie wants assist getting custody of his youngster, Fang Yong Yong proposes a contract marriage between the 2 in trade for him serving to to save lots of the orphanage she grew up in. Total, this isn’t your typical Taiwanese idol drama, which makes it simply the extra memorable. And bear in mind the 2 leads’ scorching chemistry collectively? I actually do.

“Love Retains Going”

That is one other Mike He drama from 2011 and is one which leans extra in the direction of the enjoyable and kooky vibe of Taiwanese idol dramas from the ’00s. Cyndi Wang performs Zha Mei Le, a hard-working and caring girl who discovers that the idyllic life she shares together with her fiancé isn’t all that it appears. As she tries to rebuild her life and discover her true self, she asks her fiancé’s youthful brother, Han Yi Lie, for monetary assist.

Whereas there’s nothing significantly new concerning the storyline, the chemistry between the leads, Mike He and Cyndi Wang, is nice, and the characters are all a enjoyable bunch to observe. Plus it’s solely 13 episodes which makes for an gratifying fast binge.

“Drunken to Love You”

Starring rom-com staple Rainie Yang and hottie Joseph Chang, “Drunken to Love You” is thought-about the sibling present to the mega hit “Fated to Love You,” and thus share the identical humorous, addictive vibe. And similar to its sibling present, “Drunken to Love You” begins off with a rejection, however this time, it’s double the rejection. Two awry marriage proposals find yourself with the 2 “proposers” getting tremendous duper drunk and marrying one another as an alternative. After sobering up, they shortly attempt to undo their drunken mistake, however as an alternative are satisfied to remain within the “faux” marriage for 3 months to protect sure individuals’s pursuits. However as is the rule of rom-com, this faux couple finally develop very actual emotions for one another, a lot to the horror of mentioned “sure individuals.”

“Workplace Women”

“Workplace Women” was one of many breakout hits of the yr by way of Taiwanese idol dramas. Alice Ke and Roy Chiu are each completely good on this, and each share the identical sort of straight-faced humor that make their characters’ interactions much more hilarious. Although it does make use of among the ordinary drama tropes just like the wealthy inheritor having to work from the underside up and thus assembly the frugal feminine lead, plus the enemy-turned-lover trope, however the enjoyable chemistry and the not clichéd characterizations within the fingers of a proficient solid make for a really refreshing watch.

“In Time With You”

The affect of “In Time With You” was a sight to behold throughout its run, as individuals of all ages fell in love with this extra grounded and relatable Taiwanese idol drama. It’s a refreshingly totally different story a few profitable profession girl Cheng You Qing (Ariel Lin) and her greatest good friend Lee Da Ren (Chen Bolin), who’ve each simply turned thirty. Although the very best good friend has been secretly in love together with her for the previous 15 years, the timing of all of it by no means labored out. However as the 2 each finish their respective relationships and a window of alternative comes up, their intensive friendship turns into an impediment. There’s one thing so uncooked and pure about their relationship but it surely’s nonetheless so intense on the identical time. It actually attracts you in and makes you need to see if they really make it. And let’s not overlook the wonderful character that’s Lee Da Ren. Increase your hand when you’re nonetheless craving to your very personal Lee Da Ren.

“The Fierce Spouse”

Technically “The Fierce Spouse” began airing in November 2010, but it surely ran till April 2011, so let’s simply comply with ignore the semantics, lets? Plus, it’d be too negligent of us to not point out one of many *cough* fiercest hits of 2011. It tells a painfully reasonable story of a really devoted spouse (Sonia Sui) whose life unravels when her husband (James Wen) cheats on her after which divorces her. The script is written intelligently, and the good solid completely brings out the struggles and insecurities of the characters. It’s uncooked, it’s emotional, and you’ll be so simply swept up within the plot you may even end up inexplicably obvious at James Wen somewhat too sinisterly.

“Scarlet Coronary heart”

Based mostly on an internet novel of the identical title, “Scarlet Coronary heart” was each a essential and industrial hit of 2011. It tells a narrative of a twenty first century younger girl who will get electrocuted and by some means wakes up within the Qing Dynasty, trapped within the physique of one among her earlier incarnations. Armed with the information of historical past, she tries her greatest to maintain the peace between the Imperial Princes so bloodshed will be averted. However she finds herself caught between them of their battle for each her coronary heart and the throne. When you survived this stunning tear-fest and want to cry some extra, then there’s additionally the Korean remake “Scarlet Coronary heart: Goryeo” — starring IU, Lee Joon Gi, and Kang Ha Neul — which equally attracted an enormous cult following.

“Palace”

(*9*)

“Palace,” the primary out of the “Palace” trilogy (and a film), drew lots of widespread recognition for its actors comparable to Yang Mi, who performs Luo Qingchuan, and Feng Shao Feng, who performs the eighth prince. Although the storyline is considerably much like “Scarlet Coronary heart” (“Palace” aired earlier within the yr), the tone of “Palace” leans extra in the direction of a standard romantic drama the place issues are barely extra colourful and lighter, and it doesn’t spend as a lot time on the in-fighting between the princes. The two have totally different endings too, so it truly is only a matter of style and private desire. Both means, each made their marks in 2011 and are nonetheless beloved by many at present.

“Empresses within the Palace”

2011 actually was the yr for enormous Chinese productions set within the historic period, with “Empresses within the Palace” being one other scores powerhouse and awards-sweeper. Actually everybody and their moms have been seated in entrance of the TV when it aired, not eager to miss something from this tremendous suspenseful drama. The story — which is loosely primarily based on precise historical past — follows a younger naïve maiden, Zhen Huan (Solar Li), who enters the palace and regularly ascends within the ranks to finally develop into the highly effective Empress Dowager, although typically on the expense of her innocence and happiness.

Which of those dramas do you bear in mind binging a decade in the past? And which one would you like to revisit once more? Tell us within the feedback beneath.

