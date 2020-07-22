9 Things About Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi I’m Still Questioning To This Day

Why Rebuild The Demise Star?

I assume it is sensible that the Empire would need to present it may rebuild the Demise Star after seeing it blown up by Insurgent forces, however that confidence additionally delivered one other main message to the universe. The Empire was incapable of change, and if given the chance, it might rebuild a dying machine with a extremely exploitable kill change if solely to show a degree. Not that it even mattered contemplating the Rebels managed to destroy the second earlier than it was ever even accomplished. One can not help however suppose had the Emperor not been so prideful and insisted on seeing the Demise Star rebuilt, the destruction might not have spelled the legion’s finish.