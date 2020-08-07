9 True Crime Documentaries To Stream On HBO Max If You Liked I’ll Be Gone In The Dark

Atlanta’s Lacking And Murdered: The Misplaced Kids

Similar to the Golden State Killer case, the story of the Atlanta Baby Murders between 1979 and 1981 is a type of mysterious tales of the vicious and random homicide that does not get as a lot as consideration as among the extra notable serial killers of the 20th Century, even with the disappearance and homicide of a minimum of 28 kids. Over the course of 5 episodes, the HBO docuseries Atlanta’s Lacking and Murdered: The Misplaced Kids examines the worry and confusion surrounding the case, Wayne Williams (the person lengthy believed to be the killer), and its influence on the Atlanta Metropolitan Space some 40 years later.

Stream it on HBO Max right here.