9 very popular anime in 2022 that have brought their action to video games

Fighting games, RPGs and adventures have adapted decades of Japanese animation, but these are the most current.

anime and video games They have walked hand in hand since the beginning of the industry itself. There are many Japanese animation series that have had adaptations to the video game, a source of inspiration that continues to this day and has not stopped feeding back. Despite having a depth of another level in Japan, the anime is conquering more and more fans around the worldin part thanks to the popularization of services like Crunchyroll, and the arrival of these series on streaming platforms like Netflix.

Visual novels like Steins;Gate or Danganronpa have had their series, and the Pokémon franchise is already an animation classic, but this time we have looked for those anime that have had or will soon receive video game adaptations. As there are many series that have had a video game, we have selected 9 very popular anime today.

Shingeki no Kyojin Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan) has been a runaway success since 2013, with a second part of the anime’s final season memorably ending on April 4. In video games we have had titles for Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo Switch and home consoles, but without a doubt we recommend Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle. One Piece One Piece is an institution in the world of Japanese animation, but the truth is that it has not stopped maintaining the interest of its fans and its level is still fantastic even after 1,000 episodes. The next big game in the franchise promises to be One Piece Odyssey, an RPG supervised by Eiichiro Oda, but while we wait, don’t miss One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3. My Hero Academia It is common to meet new heirs to the great shonens of exciting combat and My Hero Academia has been able to pick up the baton with characters that are brimming with charisma. There aren’t many video game adaptations we have of Deku and his friends, but if you want a game from the franchise, the most interesting is My Hero One’s Justice 2. Made in Abyss It started in 2017 with one season, two compilation films and a third film that continued the story in 2020. Finally, the series will return this summer with a second season, as well as a 3D action RPG with a new story supervised by the author of the series, Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness, which we also expect for this 2022. Kimetsu no Yaiba Kimetsu no Yaiba has exploded in popularity like few series in recent times. Even those of you who don’t usually watch anime will be able to recognize Nezuko. An addictive and exciting shonen produced by a Ufotable in a state of grace. She has a fairly faithful anime adaptation in Night Watch: Kimetsu no Yaiba-The Hinokami Chronicles. Jujutsu Kaisen The secret organization of Jujutsu Kaisen sorcerers has a legion of fans around the world. After the premiere of the film in December of last year, the series will return throughout the coming year. It is the one that has less representation in video games, with an RPG game for mobile devices, Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade, and a collaboration with PUBG. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure JoJo’s is more than an anime, it is a way of understanding life. If you want to understand why there are so many people striking these strange poses in front of the camera, you simply have to watch it. Building on a long tradition of great video games dating back to 16-bit, this year we’re getting JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure All Star Battle R, the improved version of the 2013 fighting game. Dragon Ball If there is a famous anime for any generation, that is Dragon Ball. The series continues in style and its next movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, will arrive next June. Fortunately, we do not lack video games of Goku and his friends, with Dragon Ball Fighter Z, Dragon Ball Z Kakarot and Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 among the most recommended today. Bleach We did not see this coming, but Bleach returns strongly for this 2022 with a new season that will adapt the final arc of Tite Kubo’s manga. Being one of the most famous anime of the 2000s, the game had many video game adaptations, although the most recent title is Bleach: Brave Souls, a free to play action game for PS4, PC, and mobile devices.

