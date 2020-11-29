9 warships and 14 aircraft assembled, yet the pilot of the MiG-29 fighter aircraft crashed in the Arabian Sea is not known

Panaji: After the MiG-29 trainer fighter plane crashed in the Arabian Sea, nothing has been revealed about the missing pilot yet. The Indian Navy said that 9 warships, 14 aircraft and Indian Navy’s Fast Interceptor aircraft have been deployed to locate the missing pilot. The Navy statement also said that some debris of the crashed fighter jet has been recovered during the search operation. Also Read – Mig-29’s trainer plane crashes in Arabian Sea, missing a pilot, orders given to Janj

The statement said, the Indian Navy is in the process of locating the second pilot of the MiG-29K trainer aircraft. This trainer plane left Goa on 26 November. Extensive deployment of Navy ships and aircraft is underway. It said that some wreckage of the aircraft has been found including landing gear, turbo charger, fuel tank engine and wing engine cowling.

The statement said, nine warships and 14 aircraft are engaged in search operations. Naval fast interceptor craft have also been deployed. In addition, the Maritime and Coastal Police are also on their side. Fishermen living in nearby villages have also been asked to search. Another pilot aboard the plane was rescued after the accident. The MiG-29K flew off the Goa coast from the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya when it crashed.