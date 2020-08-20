9 Ways Lethal Weapon 5 Can Effectively End The Film Series

Shane Black Ought to Write The Script

Lethal Weapon is Shane Black’s brainchild that made $120 million worldwide and launched three sequels over the course of twenty years. He is aware of these characters; he is aware of the buddy cop style. Sadly, his Lethal Weapon 2 script was principally scrapped and rewritten. He by no means returned to the franchise.

With motion pictures like Kiss Kiss Bang Bang and The Good Guys, Shane Black is nice at writing darkish, buddy cop comedies. If you need a darkish finish to Lethal Weapon, and if you wish to get Lethal Weapon followers excited once more, he’s the logical alternative.

Sadly, whereas Shane Black wrote a therapy for a Lethal Weapon 5, Richard Donner mentioned up to now that he needs to make use of a script by Channing Gibson, who additionally wrote Lethal Weapon 4.