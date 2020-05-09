9 Ways Oh My Girl Has Proven They’re Concept Queens

Oh My Girl has been getting increasingly consideration lately, particularly after they impressed viewers of “Queendom” with each their expertise and their creativity, showcasing a number of ideas and types. This versatile group has continued to wow us with their current comeback “Nonstop,” which has topped charts with a classy idea that exhibits an entire new facet of the group! However Oh My Girl has been bringing us distinctive ideas since their debut in 2015, and it’s properly value taking a dive into a number of the numerous photos they’ve introduced over time. The group has a knack for mixing a number of genres to surprising impact, infusing parts of horror into an in any other case harmless MV, or giving horny or girly photos a retro twist. Listed below are 9 methods Oh My Girl has confirmed that they’re queens of ideas!

1. Coronary heart-fluttering fantasy

Oh My Girl’s 2015 single “Nearer” stays one of many hidden gems of Okay-pop, not simply because it’s a beautiful track but in addition as a result of it’s one of many coolest ideas round! From a breathtakingly enchanted forest setting to a mysterious temple to the ladies’ fluttering white attire, the entire MV is one enchanting fairytale.

However the magic doesn’t cease there: when considered from above, the choreography for “Nearer” really strikes by means of the 12 zodiac indicators! Beneath are two examples, however you may attempt to spot all 12 within the aerial dance video right here.

2. Boho fairies

“Windy Day” feels a bit of just like the cousin of “Nearer,” as the ladies don bohemian-style attire and flit round forests and fields. The fairy-like settings and the ladies’ mysterious antler headpieces give this boho idea a fantasy-like aura.

However the MV takes a cutely humorous twist as the ladies get completely windswept! It’s known as “Windy Day,” in spite of everything.

3. A tinge of fright

“Windy Day” is extra than simply enjoyable frolicking, because the MV additionally has its creepy moments. When the ladies get misplaced in a maze at evening and are caught within the headlights on a darkish street, this idea affords a contact of the eerie!

That’s not the one time Oh My Girl has turned in direction of horror, as the women embraced the sexier facet of scary of their “Queendom” efficiency of their b-side “Twilight.” Full with zombie backup dancers, darkish lipstick, and fierce seems, the stage wowed viewers and earned them a win on the present for this problem!

4. Impressed by custom

Talking of “Queendom,” Oh My Girl as soon as once more took our breath away with their traditional-inspired efficiency of Lovelyz’s “Future.” Their gorgeous hanbok-inspired outfits had been complemented by means of conventional Korean devices in their model of the track, and naturally, attractive choreo. You may also take a look at this efficiency of their monitor “Secret Backyard” for some extra colourful hanbok!

5. Completely different shades of youthful

Like many woman teams, Oh My Girl began out with a brilliant, youthful picture of their debut monitor “Cupid.” And whereas they’ve returned to this traditional woman group idea just a few instances, they continually put new spins on it, like within the pleasant rainbow mess of “Coloring Guide“:

Or the summery vibes and brilliant outfits in “Bungee”:

6. Straight-up quirky

The ladies have additionally made a foray into the downright wacky, with subgroup Oh My Girl BANHANA’s 2018 single “Banana Allergy Monkey.” It’s safari outfits, astronaut fits, pajama events, and house journey, multi functional MV.

And lest you assume “Banana Allergy Monkey” is simply straight silliness, the track’s lyrics are literally fairly intelligent: they’re about liking individuals who’re dangerous for you — therefore, a monkey that retains consuming bananas although it’s allergic to them!

7. Attractive, however preserve it retro

Oh My Girl tends to include retro parts into their fashion, and their idea for “Bear in mind Me” managed to present even their sexier crop tops and skirts a retro, elegant really feel. After all, the MV additionally included extra apparent old school aptitude, like with Binnie’s styling under, or YooA’s attractive outfit within the music video thumbnail!

8. Purely female

From cute and brilliant to summery sizzling, Oh My Girl has proven us completely different sides of femininity over time. But the gorgeous idea for his or her 2019 launch “The Fifth Season” affords one thing barely completely different: It’s a hybrid of fairytale, retro, and youthful parts that manages to be female but not overtly girly. The girls showcase their signature sleek ballet fashion between artsier and extra fantastical scenes.

It’s actually Oh My Girl at their greatest, though we additionally suggest their extra floral “Secret Backyard” for the same idea!

9. Cool woman stylish

Lastly, the ladies revealed a brand new picture but once more for his or her current game-themed “Nonstop” MV, and from the choreo to the purple-pink shade scheme (particularly Mimi’s hair) to all these stylish outfits, we’re loving it!

After all, as we now know properly, it’s inconceivable to place these ladies in a field, and the “Nonstop” idea has hints of retro style and even a cowgirl theme thrown in. And Oh My Girl makes all of it work collectively superbly just like the idea queens they’re!

Hey Soompiers, what’s your favourite idea from Oh My Girl? Have you ever been loving their current comeback “Nonstop”? Tell us within the feedback!

hgordon stays up approach too late on weeknights marathoning Okay-dramas and making an attempt to maintain up with the newest Okay-pop releases.