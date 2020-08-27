9 years old innocent in Bihar, this uncle has done so much, knowing your spirit will tremble

Bihar Brutal Murder: In Bihar’s Gopalganj district, a neighboring uncle has done such a demeanor with a nine-year-old innocent child knowing that your soul will tremble. The body of the girl has been recovered from a box, after which the police questioned her cousin and the police were shocked even after hearing what she told. Also Read – Father, Father … The greed for money is such that the son reached the bank with the death certificate of the living father, know then

The incident is from Bakhraur village of Sidhwalia police station area of ​​Gopalganj, where this sensational incident has been exposed. The neighbor's uncle told about the incident that the child could not tolerate her rape and died there. Even after she died, he raped her and then put the dead body of the girl. The girl's father has accused four people of this incident, out of which the police have arrested the cousin.

According to the information, the nine-year-old girl used to visit her house to play with the one-year-old child of neighboring 27-year-old Jaikishor Sah. On Tuesday morning, she went to his house to talk about playing with the child. When the girl was playing with Jaikishore's child, after a while Jaikishore lured her into the room and started raping her. During the rape she saw that the girl had died.

He told the wife about the death of the girl child. Both tied the dead body in a sack and put it in a box and locked it. Then both of them put the box on the balcony and all the people from the house closed the door. Jaikishor has told these things to the police. He came later and made a plan to hide the dead body, but by then the distinction was revealed.

When the girl was too late to leave the house and the voice of the girl was not being heard anywhere, she started researching. When asked in the neighborhood, I found that Jaikishore’s house was locked from outside and Jaikishore’s mother was standing outside the house. Seeing this, people were suspicious, when the villagers forcibly opened the door and searched the house, the body of the girl was found in a box on the balcony.

After this, the child’s father has lodged an FIR in the police station against Jaikishor as well as his wife, brother, mother, whose police have arrested Jaikishor Sah. Police chief Ranjit Paswan said that after the information about the incident, the main accused has been arrested as well as raids are on to arrest the other accused.