90 crore fine for not wearing masks in Gujarat, Supreme Court also surprised, said – this is the limit…

Gujarat: The government has recovered 90 crore rupees from people not wearing masks in the state. The Supreme Court has so far wondered at the recovery of Rs 90 crore from those who did not wear masks in Gujarat and said that, the government had obtained such a hefty amount as fine, but did not implement the guidelines of Kovid-19. Is getting This is the limit Also Read – Doctors engaged in ‘Corona’s Duty’ to be discharged? Supreme court gave this instruction to the central government

A bench of Supreme Court Justices Ashok Bhushan, Justice Subhash R. Reddy and Justice MR Shah on Tuesday held an automatic hearing on the treatment of Corona patients in hospitals and their dignified treatment of bodies after the death of Corona. . During this time, the bench sought to know from the Gujarat government about compliance with the guidelines for maintaining social distance in public places. Also Read – Farmers Union reached Supreme Court against agricultural laws, said- these Acts are ‘illegal and arbitrary’

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta presented by the Central Government on this said, heavy penalty is the only solution. 500 rupees fine is not affecting the people and due to which they are ignoring the rules. During this, Justice Shah said that a large number of wedding ceremonies are being held. On this, Mehta said that the auspicious days in Gujarat are over at the moment. On this, Justice Shah said that there is nothing auspicious for NRIs. Also Read – Supreme Court said – Posters should not be placed outside the house to tell if a corona is infected

It may be known that in the last hearing, the Supreme Court had said that people who are not wearing masks in public places are actually violating the fundamental rights of other people.

Earlier also, the court had asked the Central Government to get people to follow the Corona Guidelines. Expressing concern over the growing cases of Corona, the court said that people are crowding, not wearing masks. In this situation, strictness will have to be observed.