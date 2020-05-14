90 Day Fiance’s Big Ed Accuser Reveals More Details About Alleged Sexual Assault

Leave a Comment
90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days has made an internet sensation of Ed Brown, for better or worse. Big Ed has become a polarizing figure as Season 4 continues on, with the internet going back and forth on who was to blame for the collapsed relationship between himself and ex-girlfriend Rosemarie Vega. Some have claimed Ed’s treatment of Rose during the show was out of line, and the incident has convinced an alleged victim of Brown’s to step forward.
The woman, known as Lordakeet or Lolosworld on social media, first alleged on Tik Tok that “Big” Ed Brown sexually assaulted her, but has since shared more details to help give weight to her claim. Lordakeet talked to Daily Soap Dish about her experience, shared a photo of the two from when they worked together, and talked about one incident that may raise eyebrows amongst 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days fans.
A lot of it was verbal, through texts and in the office. You know, he was grooming me, and you know when you’re being groomed, it’s really hard to know you’re being manipulated. So, it progressively got worse. By the end of it, I ended up in the hospital from an incident that happened with him, and I ended up having a lot of health issues from it. This was about four years ago, so I’ve been still trying to heal myself since that incident.
Lordakeet didn’t share many more details beyond that, and the picture of the two of them, though she did talk about how discussing it is a tricky situation. As she mentioned in posts since her initial reveal, she signed an NDA some time ago from a third party, which prohibits her from revealing too much about the alleged experiences she had with Ed when they worked together.
Big Ed has not responded to these claims from Lordakeet, though there’s a chance he may make a statement regarding the allegations sometime soon. Spoiler alert for 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days viewers, but a leaked tape from the season’s reunion show is said to feature a blow up between Ed and another subject of the season, Lisa Hamme. According to those who have seen the footage, Hamme brought up Lordakeet’s allegations after Ed insulted her during the taping.
As of now, all claims are alleged, though it wouldn’t be the first time someone has spoken up about Ed Brown’s treatment of women. Many felt that he intentionally embarrassed Rose Vega on 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days, though Ed has said that’s far from the truth. He even admitted he could’ve done a few things better when filming the show, in regards to Rose, and appears to have some remorse for how things played out.
90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days airs on TLC, Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Continue to stick with CinemaBlend for more on what’s happening in the world of movies and television.
