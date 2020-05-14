90 Day Fiance’s Big Ed Accuser Reveals More Details About Alleged Sexual Assault

A lot of it was verbal, through texts and in the office. You know, he was grooming me, and you know when you’re being groomed, it’s really hard to know you’re being manipulated. So, it progressively got worse. By the end of it, I ended up in the hospital from an incident that happened with him, and I ended up having a lot of health issues from it. This was about four years ago, so I’ve been still trying to heal myself since that incident.