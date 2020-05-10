90 Day Fiance’s Big Ed Admits He Handled Some Things Poorly With Rose

Big Ed received widespread criticism from the internet for his treatment of Rose on the program. The STD test was one of the many things 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days viewers took issue with, mainly because of how he approached it on camera. As Ed admitted above, the conversation could’ve been handled better and he could’ve not led with the fact that he had concerns with Rose’s past and the people she had been with. Additionally, he could’ve taken a test himself before propositioning her to or even said he’d take one at the same time.