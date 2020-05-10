90 Day Fiance’s Big Ed Admits He Handled Some Things Poorly With Rose

Leave a Comment
As 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days continues to document the communication breakdown between Big Ed and Rose, more details about the couple’s relationship have come to light. While there are still details yet to be revealed on what exactly led to their fallout and bitterness towards the relationship, Ed has finally publicly admitted he could’ve handled some situations a bit better.
Big Ed spoke to The Night Time Show podcast about his time with Rose, and the things that may have went wrong in their relationship. When asked about whether or not he felt 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days portrayed him unfairly or may have shown some things out of context, the TLC star waved off those notions. Ed took responsibility and talked about one of the specific instances he could’ve handled better on the show:
Unfortunately yes, I cannot allow somebody to take responsibility for my not thinking actions. For example, I asked her to take an STD test. I hadn’t been in a relationship in a while, actually, when I got back from the Philippines I took a test just to make sure. My daughter’s like ‘Dad I love you, but you’re kind of an idiot…if you would’ve taken the test before you went down there and then asked Rose.’ That’s not where my mind [was].
Big Ed received widespread criticism from the internet for his treatment of Rose on the program. The STD test was one of the many things 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days viewers took issue with, mainly because of how he approached it on camera. As Ed admitted above, the conversation could’ve been handled better and he could’ve not led with the fact that he had concerns with Rose’s past and the people she had been with. Additionally, he could’ve taken a test himself before propositioning her to or even said he’d take one at the same time.
This was just one of the many things Big Ed felt remorseful about, though he maintained his intentions were never ill-willed. While Rose is on the internet claiming Ed never cared about their relationship and was intentionally embarrassing her just to gain fame, Ed maintained that he had the best intentions even if the execution was off:
A lot of the things I did out of time, out of context. My heart was in the right place but I didn’t do it correctly. I didn’t do that right.
The interview came ahead of a new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days, which left the two at a crossroads after Rose left Ed at the hotel. She returned later and laid all her thoughts out on the table, mainly pointing out all the insulting things he’d done since his arrival. It appears as though the relationship may end before Ed leaves the country and, if not, then online comments from the two indicate it almost certainly is over now.
90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days airs on TLC Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET.
