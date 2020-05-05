90 Day Fiancé’s Big Ed Is ‘Having A Lot Of Enjoyable’ Following Explosive Episode

Anybody who has been following Big Ed and Rose on social media has seen the indicators that their relationship has been over. The 90 Day Fiancé: Earlier than the 90 Days couple have been forwards and backwards on social media with Rose lately blasting Ed for a few of the “lies” he informed about her for the digicam. Big Ed lately used his web page to take a shot at Rose, noting that the one factor of worth he bought from the Philippines was a mug and a few “nice espresso.”