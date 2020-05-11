90 Day Fiance’s Big Ed Says He Didn’t Do Show For The Fame

Given Big Ed’s reputation, it would not be stunning to see TLC attempt to discover some place for him on 90 Day Fiancé or one of many present’s varied spinoffs. His season of 90 Day Fiancé: Earlier than the 90 Days is not performed but although, and one can by no means predict how audiences will reply as soon as they’ve the entire image behind his relationship, and his therapy of Rose. Plus, that is 90 Day Fiancé. Subsequent season might introduce a brand new particular person the world will fall out and in of affection with once more.