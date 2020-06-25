90 Day Fiance’s Brittany Calls Out Yazan For Drinking And Cheating In Deleted Post

Warning! The next comprises spoilers to 90 Day Fiancé: The Different Approach’s “My Life In 7 Suitcases.” Learn at your personal threat!

90 Day Fiancé: The Different Approach had one in all its first large blowups of Season 2, and based mostly on what’s popping out on the web, Brittany Banks and Yazan Abo Horira could also be this season’s couple to observe by way of drama. On the heels of Yazan flipping out at Brittany for bringing alcohol along with her to Jordan, Brittany known as out Yazan for allegedly being a hypocrite in a now-deleted put up.