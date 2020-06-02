90 Day Fiance’s Corey And Evelin Keep Throwing Audiences For A Loop, And It’s Getting Old

Warning! The next accommodates spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined episode “Stronger Collectively.” Learn at your personal threat!

90 Day Fiancé isn’t any stranger to dysfunctional {couples}, however boy howdy do Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas take the cake. The celebrities of The Different Approach and What Now? spinoffs received a check-in throughout 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, and as viewers could have anticipated, their relationship is about as up and down as a curler coaster.